The street racing community remains in a state of profound shock following the untimely death of Kyle Loftis, the visionary who built the 1320Video empire into a global phenomenon. While his professional legacy is cemented in high‑octane content and the documentation of automotive culture, a resurfaced image has shifted the public conversation towards his private life and the relationships he kept largely out of the spotlight.

According to reports, Loftis had a male partner. Additionally, a photograph of him in a traditional proposal pose next to a man resurfaced, surprising many, especially since he was the face of modern drag racing.

Viral Proposal Photo and the Question of Kyle Loftis' Sexuality

A photograph has gained renewed traction online showing Kyle Loftis down on one knee, presenting a ring to another man who appears visibly surprised. This image has led many fans to question the nature of the founder's personal relationships and whether he was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Stick Shift Nation, the photo was originally intended as a 'joke from Kyle.' However, the same source claimed that the interaction pointed toward a deeper truth regarding his private life. The post stated that 'Kyle DOES have a male partner and it's not this guy.' It further addressed the community's reaction by noting, 'Being gay doesn't make you a bad person. Putting an automatic transmission in a racecar does.'

In the comment section of the post, a curious follower asked, 'Wait, is Kyle really gay? Not that it matters a whole lot but just curious lol.' The uploader provided a direct confirmation by simply replying, 'Yes.'

This exchange has been widely circulated as fans attempt to piece together the private life of a man who spent most of his time behind a camera lens, exposing the raw world of car culture.

The Profound Tribute From Rumoured Partner Matt Vrbanac

Amid growing speculation, the role of Matt Vrbanac in Loftis' life has come under increased public scrutiny. Vrbanac was a constant presence alongside Loftis, and the two were frequently seen together at racing events and in social settings across the globe. Following the news of the founder's passing, Vrbanac shared a deeply emotional tribute that many have interpreted as a confirmation of their close bond.

Vrbanac's message reflected a level of intimacy that transcended a standard professional or platonic friendship. He wrote, 'To know Kyle was to love him.' His tribute continued with a heartfelt admission of the impact Loftis had on his life.

'I've told you so many times that you are the best thing to ever happen to me, and that still holds true, even now,' he added. He went on to praise Loftis for being a 'genuine person' who wanted to put a smile on everyone's face. Vrbanac also remembered Loftis as a 'hugger' and said he would miss him because he was always there for him, no matter what.

'Love you Kyle, you are the best thing to ever happen to me. Thank you for everything,' Vrbanac concluded the post with a final expression of affection for his rumoured partner, who just passed away.

Well, I was finally able to make it through some of the many pictures I’ve accumulated of you over the years. That was not easy. Even as I sit here and type this out, it still doesn’t feel real. I’ve...

Tragic Passing And Speculation Around The Cause Of Death

The news of Kyle Loftis' sudden death has left a void in the automotive world that many feel will never be adequately filled. While the community mourns, the lack of an official statement regarding the cause of death has led to a vacuum filled by online rumours.

Read more 10 Photos of Kyle Loftis and Quick Facts About His Death, 2025 Crash, Net Worth and More 10 Photos of Kyle Loftis and Quick Facts About His Death, 2025 Crash, Net Worth and More

Some claims have emerged suggesting that Loftis died from an alleged gunshot wound, with further assertions that the incident was a suicide. It is important to note that these claims remain purely speculative at this stage, as no official coroner's report or police statement has been released to the public.

The racing community has urged caution and respect for the family's privacy while the investigation into the circumstances continues. Despite the tragic speculations circulating online, the focus for many remains on the impact he had on car culture.

The founder of 1320Video leaves behind a digital archive that has transformed how the world views street racing and high-performance engineering. As his friends and colleagues navigate this difficult period, the conversation around his personal life continues to evolve. Whether as a visionary entrepreneur or a private individual, Loftis' influence on the industry remains undeniable.