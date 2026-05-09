A newly released Pentagon file has drawn fresh attention to Apollo 17 after US defence officials published a NASA photograph taken on the Moon's surface, showing three unexplained lights above the lunar landscape during the 1972 mission.

The image appears in the first batch of previously classified UFO material released by the US Department of Defense on Friday as part of a broader push by Donald Trump's administration to present what it describes as unprecedented transparency on so-called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP. The Apollo 17 photograph is flagged in the documents as one of several unresolved cases in which officials say they have been unable to determine exactly what was captured on camera.

The original NASA frame was taken during Apollo 17, the last crewed mission of the US Apollo programme and the final time humans walked on the Moon. In the Pentagon file, officials reproduce the image with a yellow box superimposed. Inside that box, a magnified section shows three distinct points of light hovering above the rugged lunar terrain. According to the Department of Defense note accompanying the file, 'there is no consensus about the nature of the anomaly.'

Officials go a shade further in a preliminary assessment, suggesting the lights may represent a 'physical object' rather than a camera glitch or internal reflection. They stop well short of drawing any conclusion about what kind of object, and no supporting technical analysis is provided in the publicly released paperwork. For now, it remains a curiosity anchored to one of the most scrutinised missions in space history.

Apollo 17 Image Fuels New UAP Disclosure Drive

The Apollo 17 material emerges alongside other unusual cases in the same declassification tranche. The Pentagon files describe a 'football-shaped' UAP found in the classified archive and, separately, reference a whistleblower who had earlier circulated what he claimed was a high‑resolution image of an 'alien mothership.' That particular claim is noted in the coverage but is not evidenced in the documents released on Friday, so it should be treated with caution until corroborating material appears.

The political framing around the disclosures is unambiguous. Last week, Trump told an audience at a White House event honouring NASA astronauts that his administration was preparing to unveil 'a lot of things that we haven't,' calling the forthcoming material as 'very interesting to people.' In February, he had already instructed federal agencies to compile and release records relating to alien life and UFOs, steadily talking up the prospect of never‑before‑seen material.

Pete Hegseth, serving as Secretary of Defense in the documents cited, presented the move as a deliberate break with decades of secrecy. 'The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government's understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,' he said in a statement accompanying Friday's release. Classified files, he argued, had 'long fuelled justified speculation' and 'it's time the American people see it for themselves.'

He went on to call the document dump evidence of 'earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency' by the administration. It is conspicuously political language wrapped around what, in the Apollo 17 case at least, is a single ambiguous photograph.

Pentagon Files List Apollo 17 Lights as 'Unresolved'

The Pentagon emphasises that the imagery in the first batch of declassified files comes from unresolved incidents. In its own explanation, the Department of War says these are cases where 'authorities have been unable to identify the nature of the phenomena observed,' often because they simply do not have enough data. The department says it actively welcomes private‑sector analysis of the newly public material, inviting outside experts to bring 'information and expertise' to bear.

Read more Pentagon Linked UFO Investigators Claimed Aliens Began Watching Their Families After Secret Alien Investigations Pentagon Linked UFO Investigators Claimed Aliens Began Watching Their Families After Secret Alien Investigations

Officials add that they will continue to issue separate reports on sightings they believe they have successfully explained, as required by law. Its 2024 opening report on UAP, referenced in the new material, logged hundreds of fresh incidents but stated that investigators had found no evidence that the US government had confirmed any case as extraterrestrial technology. Nothing in Friday's release overturns that line, and there is no suggestion that the Apollo 17 image has been verified as alien in origin. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Another newly public document outlines an FBI interview with a drone pilot who told agents that, in September 2023, he saw a 'linear object' in the sky emitting light so intense he could 'see bands within the light.' The object reportedly remained visible for between five and 10 seconds before the light went out and the object vanished. The case appears in the files as another example of an observation that could not be neatly categorised.

The first batch of releases runs to 162 files, including historical State Department cables, FBI records and NASA transcripts from crewed missions. Together they trace an arc from Cold War‑era reporting through to contemporary digital footage, with Apollo 17 now unexpectedly reinserted into the present‑day UFO debate through a single grainy frame and three quiet, stubborn points of light.