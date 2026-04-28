A 37-year-old woman has been charged with drink-driving in Florida after allegedly relying on her Tesla's Autopilot system while intoxicated. Kimberly Brown was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in the early hours of Friday, 24 April 2026, after her vehicle came to a stop in a live lane on Interstate 75 near Sarasota.

According to local broadcaster WWSB, troopers found Brown unresponsive behind the wheel at around 2am. Authorities said she was intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit at the time of the incident.

The vehicle had come to a halt in the middle lane after Brown failed to respond to a series of alerts from the car's driver monitoring system. Trooper Kenn Watson described the situation as 'extremely dangerous', noting the risk posed to other motorists on the highway.

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How the Vehicle Came to a Stop

Investigators said Tesla's Autopilot system issued warnings after detecting a lack of driver engagement. When no response was recorded, the system automatically slowed the vehicle before bringing it to a complete stop.

Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief of Edmunds, told ABC7 that modern vehicles include monitoring features designed to ensure drivers remain attentive.

'There are monitors within the vehicle that make sure that you're looking forward and will initially warn you,' he said. 'Then ultimately [the system will] shut down the car and shut down the system if you're not paying attention.'

The system is designed as a safety measure. However, in this case, the resulting stop in a live traffic lane created an immediate hazard for other drivers.

Legal Responsibility Remains with the Driver

Despite advances in driver-assistance technology, responsibility for vehicle operation remains with the driver. Tesla describes Autopilot as a system that assists with steering and speed but requires continuous supervision.

Law enforcement officials have reiterated that such features cannot be used as a substitute for safe driving. Trooper Watson said the incident highlights the importance of planning ahead and arranging alternative transport when impaired.

Brown now faces charges related to operating a vehicle while under the influence. Police said investigations are ongoing to determine where she had been prior to the incident and what led to her driving.

Previous cases in the United States have also involved drivers attempting to rely on semi-automated systems while intoxicated, prompting safety agencies to issue repeated warnings about misuse of the technology.

Relevance for UK Motorists

While the case occurred in the United States, similar legal principles apply in the UK. Under the Highway Code and the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018, drivers remain responsible for their vehicle even when assistance systems are active.

Driving while over the legal alcohol limit remains an offence regardless of whether automated features are engaged. Penalties in the UK can include disqualification, fines and imprisonment.

Ongoing Investigation

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the case remains under investigation. Officers are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including Brown's actions before entering the motorway.

The case has drawn attention to how driver-assistance systems function when drivers fail to respond. Officials continue to emphasise that such systems are designed to support attentive driving, not replace it.