After a sophomore season that saw Lady Gaga descend upon Nevermore Academy in spectral fashion, the Netflix gothic teen sensation Wednesday has once again bewitched audiences across the globe. Led by Emmy-winning star Jenna Ortega, the series continues to dominate streaming charts, racking up millions of views worldwide week after week.

And now that Season 2 has concluded, fans are already turning their attention to what lies ahead, particularly on Season 3. In fact, there's been a lot of speculation about the show's upcoming season and whether there would be a long wait, as was the case with Season 2.

Netflix Renewed 'Wednesday' For Season 3 Before The Season 2 Premiere

Following its series debut, Wednesday set the record as the most-watched English-language series of all time on Netflix. So, it didn't exactly come as a surprise when the streaming service gave the show an early Season 3 renewal ahead of Season 2's release. In fact, the announcement came in July 2025, two weeks before the new episodes landed on the platform.

Because of this, it seems that showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar approached Season 2 with the next season in mind. During an interview with Tudum, Millar even teased that the finale (episode 8) included 'a nice breadcrumb that leads audiences to wonder about Season 3 and what the new adventure for Wednesday will be.'

And while the co-creators are not saying much about what to expect for the upcoming season, they did hint at plans to introduce more faces to the series. 'We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday,' Gough said. 'We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!' The show is yet to announce any new casting for the upcoming season, but fans can expect the return of core characters — including Ortega's Wednesday, Emma Myers' Enid, and likely Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

When Is The 'Wednesday' Season 3 Release Date?

So far, Netflix hasn't announced a premiere date for Wednesday Season 3 but work on the new season is already underway. According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, the series is currently in pre-production as of 25 August. Meanwhile, filming is scheduled to start on 30 November in Wicklow, Ireland, the same location used for Season 2.

It's completely understandable if fans are anxious about the release date of Season 3, considering that there was a considerable gap between the release of Seasons 1 and 2—three years to be exact. And while it remains unclear why that happened, it's also worth noting that Season 2 production was likely impacted by the Hollywood writers' strike in 2023.

Assuming that there would be no major disruptions in the show's production schedule this time around, it is possible that Wednesday Season 3 would premiere in summer 2027. However, post-production and VFX work could push the release even further into the year.

While fans await Wednesday's Season 3 return, there's another Addams Family project brewing behind the scenes. Millar and Gough are developing a brand-new animated feature for Amazon MGM Studios, a complete reboot that's entirely separate from the Netflix series and previous animated films.