Paul Ovenden, who served as Downing Street's Director of Strategy, has resigned after messages he wrote in 2017 about Labour MP Diane Abbott were made public. The leaked extracts, which appeared on an internal Labour messaging forum, included sexually explicit comments about Abbott and have drawn widespread condemnation.

The resignation comes amid a challenging period for No 10, which has faced several high-profile departures in recent weeks. The controversy has renewed scrutiny of workplace culture in Westminster and raised questions about how historic behaviour by staff should be addressed.

Leaked Messages and Ovenden's Response

The messages, published by ITV News on Monday, show that Ovenden, then a junior press officer, recounted a sexually explicit conversation involving Abbott during a game of 'shag, marry, kill'. He reportedly described the exchange as 'outrageous' and admitted at the time that he found it amusing.

In response to the leak, Ovenden said he was 'accused of eight years ago as a junior press officer sharing with a female colleague the details of a silly conversation that I was party to with other female staff members.' He added that he had intended to leave government earlier in the year and brought forward his resignation to avoid distracting from the administration's work. Ovenden also expressed regret, saying he was 'truly, deeply sorry' for any hurt caused.

Downing Street and Abbott Responds

Downing Street swiftly distanced the prime minister's office from the language used in the messages. A No 10 spokesperson described the messages as 'appalling and unacceptable' and stressed that such behaviour 'has no place in politics', according to The Guardian.

Diane Abbott, Britain's first Black woman MP, called the comments 'very unpleasant' and said that they reflected a 'culture that still exists in parts of the party'. Other Labour figures and opposition politicians echoed the condemnation, emphasising the need for greater reflection on standards and conduct in party offices.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: These are the messages sent by Paul Ovenden, one of Keir Starmer’s most senior Downing Street advisers, where he repeats sexually explicit and offensive comments about Diane Abbott - ultimately leading to his resignation: pic.twitter.com/1GkUM17pwz — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) September 15, 2025

I was aware about this during the General Election campaign.



I even provided the following quote to @BBCNewsnight



In the end they and @Channel4News refused to publish.



It's clear the gloves are off now and instead of protecting Starmer as they did before - his time is done. https://t.co/kUQaMNRw29 pic.twitter.com/uF3LPqeOd6 — Mish Rahman (@mish_rahman) September 15, 2025

Keir Starmer’s aide, resigns after grotesque, misogynistic, sexually explicit attacks on Diane Abbott - exposing a vile racist, sexist rot at the heart of Labour. Paul Ovenden was not acting alone



Diane symbolises resistance and defiance against racism and patriarchy. Solidarity — Claudia Webbe (@ClaudiaWebbe) September 15, 2025

The misogynistic comments about Diane Abbott, the longest serving Black MP, recounted with glee by Paul Ovenden are utterly despicable.



The fact that the Party knew about this and swept it under the carpet until it was reported in the press, is unforgivable.



The individual who… — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) September 15, 2025

This is the dehumanisation that Paul Ovenden has minimised as a "silly conversation"



He whines that it was a "private" conversation



Reminds me of the passage from Forde report where they described Diane Abbott as "repulsive"https://t.co/G4SzVI3Naohttps://t.co/u6cL9vibOb pic.twitter.com/XMYyxsgTcw — Minh Alexander (@alexander_minh) September 15, 2025

Keir Starmer created this culture of hate. A horrible man. — Ahmed Sewehli (@LibyanIntegrity) September 15, 2025

Political Context

Ovenden had held a senior role advising Prime Minister Keir Starmer on political strategy and communications. His departure follows the resignations of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and former US Ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson in recent weeks, both amid separate controversies, the Financial Times reported.

The timing of Ovenden's resignation coincides with the upcoming state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK, which has further intensified scrutiny of Starmer's leadership. Analysts suggest that the rapid succession of resignations creates the impression of a government managing both internal turbulence and high-profile external events.

What Happens Next

Labour will now review any internal disciplinary procedures and consider updates to workplace training and conduct policies. Ovenden's exit is also likely to prompt discussion in Parliament and among party members about how historic actions by staff should be addressed when resurfaced.

For the government, restoring public confidence in standards and workplace culture is a priority. For Abbott and others affected, the episode has reopened wider debates about race, gender, and the culture of politics in Westminster. Politicians on all sides have emphasised the importance of learning from the incident to prevent similar controversies in the future.