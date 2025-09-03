Bella Culley, a 19-year-old nursing student from Teesside, became the centre of an international mystery after vanishing during a trip to Thailand earlier this year. Her sudden disappearance sparked fears of foul play until she unexpectedly resurfaced weeks later, thousands of miles away in Georgia, where authorities accused her of involvement in drug trafficking.

The dramatic shift from missing tourist to alleged drug mule and the revelations that followed have fuelled widespread speculation about her situation and raised questions about her future.

Who Is Bella Culley?

Bella May Culley, a 19-year-old from Billingham in Teesside, was reported missing earlier this year while travelling in Thailand. A student nurse, she had travelled abroad in May, sparking alarm among family and friends when she suddenly lost contact.

Initial fears centred on her safety overseas. However, in a dramatic twist, Culley resurfaced not as a missing person but as a detainee thousands of miles away in Georgia, where she was accused of being a drug mule.

Arrest in Georgia

Culley was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport on 10 May 2025. According to Georgian authorities, she was found with approximately 12kg (26.5 lbs) of cannabis and 2kg (4.4 lbs) of hashish concealed in her luggage. The charges carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison under Georgian law.

The revelation shocked her family and the public, who only weeks before believed she was missing in Thailand. The abrupt shift from a missing teenager to a suspected international drug smuggler has kept her case in the spotlight in both Britain and Georgia.

Pregnancy Revelation

During a court hearing, it was confirmed that Bella Culley is pregnant, now estimated to be 22 weeks along. The revelation has altered the way her trial is viewed, with her legal team emphasising her vulnerable state while in detention.

Her pregnancy has been a significant factor in discussions about her treatment and the urgency of resolving her case. The fact that a pregnant British teenager is detained in an ex-Soviet jail has sparked widespread concern.

Claims of Coercion and Abuse

Culley has consistently maintained that she did not willingly smuggle drugs into Georgia. Her defence lawyers argue she was coerced by a violent gang who exploited her.

In court testimony, she alleged she was branded with a hot iron and forced to watch a beheading video as threats were made against her. She also stated that she did not even know where Georgia was and had no knowledge of what was in her bags.

These claims of coercion form the foundation of her legal defence, with her team arguing that she was an unwilling participant under duress.

Legal Proceedings and Bail

Despite her defence, a Georgian judge denied Culley bail, deeming her a flight risk. Prosecutors have since begun negotiations with her legal team over a possible plea deal.

Reports suggest that an agreement could involve her family paying a fine with 'many zeros' to secure her release. Depending on the final amount, the deal could result in immediate freedom or a reduced sentence.

Her family has expressed difficulty in raising the necessary funds, adding further uncertainty to her future.

The next hearing has been scheduled for 9 October 2025, unless a financial settlement is reached beforehand.

Support and Reaction

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed that it is providing support to Culley and her family. Cleveland Police in Teesside also confirmed that the teenager arrested in Georgia was the same young woman reported missing in May.

Public sympathy has grown, particularly in light of her pregnancy and the claims of torture and coercion. Her case has raised broader concerns about young British travellers being targeted by criminal gangs and exploited in international drug smuggling operations.