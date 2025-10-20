Immediately after reports of Tom Cruise's split with girlfriend Ana de Armas, fans began noticing a strange pattern in the Mission: Impossible star's past relationships — one that has sparked a wave of online conspiracy theories and renewed speculation about his ties to Scientology.

The 63-year-old actor had been married three times. First was with actress Mimi Rogers in May 1987, but it ended in February 1990.

He married his 'Days of Thunder' co-star Nicole Kidman on 24 December 1990. But they decided to call it quits in February 2001 and had their marriage dissolved immediately.

His last wife was 'Dawson's Creek' star Katie Holmes, with whom he shares daughter Suri. Their star-studded wedding in Italy in November 2006 also ended in divorce on 9 July 2012.

While separations and divorces are common among celebrities, people online noticed a glaring similarity between Cruise's failed relationships. All of his ex-wives were aged 33 when the divorce was filed.

The bizarre common trait was first noticed by popular X (formerly Twitter) account @UberFacts. The headline of the viral post reads: 'Tom Cruise's three ex-wives, Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, were all 33 years old when their marriages ended.'

The glaring detail made people think that Cruise's failed relationship is connected to his deep devotion to Scientology.

Some reports also believed that Holmes ended their marriage to protect their daughter from the Cruise's church.

What's With Number 33?

The number 33 is significantly important for the Church of Scientology, according to the Daily News.

The news outlet noted the connection of the controversial religion's founding members, the Hubbard Association of Scientologists, to the number. According to reports, the group was inaugurated in Phoenix, Arizona, which can be found on the 33rd panel.

The report also mentioned Seven Life Path's belief that the number 33 in numerology is also known as the 'Master Teacher', representing altruism and uplifting humanity's positive energy.

The International News quoted a Reddit theory about the age of Cruise's ex-wives during the time of their divorce.

According to one of the commenters, 'Its well known that once you're older than 33, your thetan levels go haywire, and you start summoning Zorblax drones wherever you go, uncontrollably. He's just trying to keep safe from the Zorblaxian invasion, so he can complete his mission of finding the Xr'loknian crystal buried deep within the Earth's core, and defeat Morphu the Destructor and bring about an era of peace to humankind.'

Deep-rooted Connection to Scientology

Meanwhile, a 'Scientology' theory claimed that Cruise's deep-rooted connection to Scientology could be a result of something more than what meets the eye.

'According to scientology insiders Tom Cruise personally took part in many of the beatings and torture. People assume they are using leverage over him. That has been kept here against his will. Few consider that maybe Tom WANTS to be in the church. Maybe he enjoys the power and all the f**ked up shit it allows him to do,' the report quoted the commenters online.

However, there are no further studies to back up these claims, which means the connection between the number 33 and the actor's religious and personal life remains to be proven.