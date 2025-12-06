The honeymoon is officially over, and it has turned into a brutal legal showdown. Singer Lily Allen, 40, and Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 50, are reportedly facing a high-stakes divorce negotiation that could see them carve up millions in assets, with sources claiming the estranged couple is 'dreading' the upcoming mediation talks.

After five years of marriage, which began with a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in September 2020, the separation is said to have occurred in early 2025. Now, the breakdown of their union is playing out not just in legal papers, but in the public eye, thanks to Allen's new music.

The couple has substantial community property to divide, including the sale of their New York City townhouse, which is expected to be a contentious point in the proceedings.

Adding to the complexity is the matter of co-parenting. Allen, who is mother to Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 12, from her previous marriage to builder and decorator Sam Cooper, is negotiating the amount of time Harbour will spend with her daughters.

An insider told National Enquirer that the actor wants to 'remain a key part of their lives' despite the split, a wish which Allen seems to accept, largely because the girls 'absolutely adore him.'

The Lily Allen And David Harbour Divorce: Revenge is a West End Girl

The main source of the current tension is the explosive release that followed the separation. After their split, Lily Allen released West End Girl, a 'revenge record' that allegedly bashes her famous ex. The lyrics of the album reportedly accuse Harbour of being a 'skirt-chasing horndog' whose 'relentless cheating' torpedoed their marriage.

The decision to go 'medieval' on Harbour with a tell-all album means the divorce talks were 'always going to be messy,' according to the insider. The actor is said to be 'reeling from all the humiliation' caused by the pointed tunes, which have made the public separation a scandal.

This public shaming, coupled with the prior scandal surrounding alleged bullying complaints reportedly lodged by his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, has put Harbour under intense pressure.

Allen is willing to let her daughters visit their soon-to-be ex-stepfather, but the prospect of spending any significant time with Harbour herself is less appealing. The source suggests any potential future encounters between the former spouses would be 'incredibly awkward'.

Assets and Children: The Bitter Terms of the Lily Allen And David Harbour Split

The divorce marks Harbour's first marriage, but Allen's second, following her seven-year union with Sam Cooper, the father of Ethel and Marnie. Given the massive financial interests and the high-profile nature of both stars, the ongoing negotiations are shaping up to be one of the messiest celebrity splits of the year.

The question remains whether the couple can keep the details of the property split and custody arrangements private, or if the bad blood exposed in Allen's music will spill into the courtroom.

IBTimes UK has reached out to David Harbour and Lily Allen's reps for comments.