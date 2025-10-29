After years away from the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars legend Cheryl Burke has shocked fans with her unexpected return — not as a competitor, but as a guest judge for the show's new season. The move has reignited curiosity about why she quit the series that made her a household name and what really drove her comeback.

From Dance Floor Favourite to Farewell Moment

Burke, 40, joined the ABC dance series in 2006 and quickly became one of its most recognisable faces, helping shape DWTS into a global hit. Her emotional farewell in Season 31 marked the close of a remarkable chapter, but the reasons behind her decision to leave the ballroom run far deeper than viewers first realised.

Burke became the first female professional to win the Mirrorball Trophy and the first to do so twice consecutively.

In November 2022, she announced that Season 31 would mark her final dance. She described the decision as 'scary' but necessary, telling fans that her time as a performer had come to an end.

Her farewell routine with partner Louis van Amstel was an emotional moment for both viewers and fellow professionals. Reports later revealed that Burke had to push for the opportunity to perform a farewell number, a detail that added a layer of tension to what was otherwise a heartfelt send-off.

The Real Reason She Left DWTS

Burke cited multiple reasons for stepping away from the hit dance show. Physically, years of competition had taken a toll on her body.

In an interview with E! News, she referred to the 'wear and tear' that comes with constant rehearsals and live performances. Professionally, she said she wanted to evolve beyond being seen solely as a DWTS dancer and explore other creative avenues.

She also spoke candidly about her need for personal growth, saying she felt ready to 'see what else is out there'.

However, her departure was not entirely smooth. In an appearance on Old-ish podcast, she later reflected that she felt 'abandoned' by some colleagues after leaving the show and questioned whether her time there had truly been appreciated.

'That's the sadness, though. It was never a family, I guess, for me," she explained. "Because family ... they don't do that. They don't abandon you when times are hard, but also when you decide to leave,' she said.

Industry reports noted that while Burke's decision was framed as a retirement, it was also fuelled by frustration that she was not being given opportunities to move into a judging or mentorship role.

The lack of progression, she suggested, played a key role in her decision to exit after more than a decade on the ballroom floor.

The Shocking Return – Why She's Back as a Judge

Three years after her departure, Burke made headlines again with her return to DWTS in October 2025 as a guest judge for the show's Halloween-themed episode. Calling the experience 'surreal', as reported by Page Six, she admitted to feeling nervous but excited to step into a new role on the judging panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

This time, Burke said she wants to focus on authenticity, emotion and storytelling through dance, urging contestants to perform as though it were their last.

Her return also coincided with the show's 20th anniversary season, a milestone that celebrates both its enduring popularity and evolving format.

Burke's comeback follows years of speculation about whether the show would ever bring her back in an official capacity. Some viewers interpret her judging appearance as a long-overdue recognition of her influence on the series she helped define.