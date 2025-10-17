Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper's latest social post has reignited accusations of a public rift with former protégé Alix Earle.

The clip, a highlight reel from Cooper's Unwell live shows in Las Vegas set to Britney Spears' 'Circus', carried a brief caption, 'How much time do you have? Cause we could go all night', that fans immediately read as a deliberate nod to a line Earle used while hinting at behind-the-scenes trouble earlier this year.

The exchange comes after a fraught few months in which Earle's podcast, Hot Mess, parted ways with Cooper's Unwell Network and later went on hiatus. Both creators have publicly framed the split differently, leaving observers to piece together a narrative from posts, press, and interviews.

Social Post Sparks Fresh Speculation

Cooper's post landed on social feeds as a short, celebratory montage of her Unwell Vegas shows; its soundtrack and tersely flirtatious caption were what set alarm bells ringing among followers.

The choice of 'Circus', the same track Earle used for her Dancing With The Stars debut, and the echo of language fans recall from Earle's own replies prompted immediate comparisons and commentary across social media platforms, where clips and reaction videos proliferated. The original clip and caption are available on Cooper's Instagram account.

@fathercooper How much time do you have? Cause we could go all night😉 UNWELL VEGAS BABY!!! Such an insane lineup thank you to everyone who came through this weekend!!! Our largest event yet and we’re just getting started. Where should we go next?!!! ♬ original sound - SpotifySounds

Public reaction was swift and polarised. Supporters of Earle accused Cooper of gratuitously stoking drama; defenders of Cooper argued the post was innocuous and framed around the live show's energy.

Social media archaeology shows the phrase 'how much time do you have' had already been used by Earle in August amid fan questions about the duo's relationship, which is why many interpreted the Las Vegas clip as intentional.

The Business Break: Who Left Whom?

The substantive friction appears to have been commercial as much as personal. On 25 February 2025, Variety reported that Earle's Hot Mess had been dropped from the Unwell Network, a development that triggered speculation about contractual disputes and content ownership.

The Variety piece states that Unwell renounced rights to the show, effectively making Earle free to pursue other arrangements, an unusual public unpicking of a creator-network relationship that fuelled further coverage.

Both parties have offered different takes. Cooper has publicly stated Unwell was not the cause of Earle's hiatus and has insisted Earle retained ownership of her content. Earle, however, described the post-split process as 'a bit of a hot mess' in interviews, saying it had taken time to regain control of certain aspects behind the scenes, an admission that underlined the messiness of the separation. The Wall Street Journal and other outlets quoted Earle directly on the operational headaches that followed the network split.

The Cost Behind Influencer Business

Beyond clicks and viral screenshots, this narrative points to a broader industry truth: the blurred border between friendship and business among creator collectives can lead to amplified fallout when deals go awry.

Earle's candid use of the phrase 'hot mess' to describe the logistical difficulties of reclaiming her show's rights is a reminder that young creators face real contractual and managerial complexities as they scale commercial empires. Cooper's own positioning, as both friend and employer through Unwell, complicates the moral lines fans are quick to draw.

For now, the episode remains a cautionary tale about how quickly public intimacy can become public dispute in the creator economy.

Alex Cooper's brief caption may have been six words, but the consequences and questions it has reopened are far more sizeable.