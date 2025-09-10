In a shocking exposé, the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a US biker gang with a history of anti-Islamic sentiment, has been revealed as the armed security force at Gaza's aid distribution sites. Their presence, sanctioned by UG Solutions and backed by Israel and the US, has triggered deadly chaos.

A BBC investigation on 10 September 2025 confirmed ten Infidels members, including senior leaders, are employed by UG Solutions to oversee security at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites. This controversial arrangement has coincided with hundreds of civilian deaths amid gunfire and disorder.

Infidels Motorcycle Club's Anti-Islamic Roots

The Infidels Motorcycle Club, founded in 2006 by an American mercenary in Iraq, brands itself as a group for US war veterans and private military contractors opposing 'radical jihadist movements'. Their mission statement promotes fighting 'Islamic extremism', with social media urging supporters to join local chapters.

Johnny 'Taz' Mulford, the gang's leader and UG Solutions' country team leader in Gaza, has Crusader-style tattoos and a history of legal troubles, including charges for bribery and theft. A 2015 ADL Mountain state report details the group's anti-Islamic actions, such as a pig roast titled 'In Defiance of the Islamic Holiday of Ramadan' in Colorado Springs, highlighting their provocative stance.

A verified X post from @KlonnyPin_Gosch describes the groups as 'the Christian Zio•nist MC that primarily recruits from former Blackwater mercs and GWOT vets'.

Breaking: a team leader with U•G Solutions who is currently contracted with the _Gaza_ Humanitarian_ Foundation_ has been revealed to be a member of the Infidels Motorcycle Club, the Christian Zio•nist MC that primarily recruits from former Blackwater mercs and GWOT vets 👀 https://t.co/6HpoPYpgyG pic.twitter.com/5wO8D1HHi4 — ParaPower Mapping (@KlonnyPin_Gosch) August 7, 2025

Chaos and Violence at Gaza Aid Sites

GHF's distribution centres, operational since May 2025, have become death traps. According to UN reports, over 859 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food. On 26 July 2025, a women-only aid distribution in Rafah turned deadly when sisters Mary Sheikh al-Eid and Khadija Abu Anza were fatally shot amid pepper spray and stun grenades.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell of CAIR compared deploying the Infidels to 'putting the KKK in charge of aid in Sudan', warning that their presence fuels violence. Oxfam reported on 7 September 2025 that £2.3 million ($3.5 million) in aid was looted during chaotic distributions.

The UN's 2025 Gaza report notes that armed security, including Infidels members, often escalates tensions, leading to civilian panic and injuries.

UG Solutions' Controversial Hiring Practices

UG Solutions, paid £720 ($1,104) per contractor daily and £1,160 ($1,780) for team leaders. Of its 320 Gaza staff, at least 40 are Infidels members, with seven in senior roles. On 15 May 2025, Mulford recruited veterans via Facebook, seeking those who 'can still shoot, move, and communicate'.

Despite UG Solutions' claim of thorough vetting, its CEO, Jameson Govoni, faced arrest for a hit-and-run, while vice-president Larry Jarrett has prior drunk driving charges.

The Gaza operation, endorsed by US President Donald Trump and Israel, has drawn criticism for undermining UN-led aid systems.

The UN refuses to cooperate with GHF, calling it unethical, while European governments condemn Israel's control over food deliveries. Mulford's accidental email leak to the BBC exposed Infidel members' identities, confirming their deep involvement.

Critics argue that the Infidels' anti-Islamic stance, coupled with Crusader imagery, escalates tensions in Gaza. Matthew Gabriele, a medieval studies expert, noted such symbols reflect a 'Christian revenge fantasy', often embraced by far-right groups.

UG Solutions defends its staff, stating personal affiliations don't affect job performance, while GHF claims a 'zero-tolerance policy' for bias.

The situation remains dire, with famine officially confirmed in Gaza City on 5 September 2025, and aid groups like Oxfam reporting £1.8 million ($2.5 million) in blocked supplies. As Israel intensifies attacks, the UN warns of 'horrific' consequences for displaced families. The Infidels' role continues to raise questions about accountability and the safety of Gaza's starving population.