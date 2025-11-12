Paris Jackson, the 27-year-old daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, has gone public with a startling revelation about the physical toll of her past drug addiction.

In a recent TikTok video that has drawn millions of views, Paris revealed she lives with a perforated septum, a permanent hole in her nasal passage, caused by years of substance abuse.

The singer and model used her platform to deliver a blunt message to her followers: 'Don't do drugs, kids ... it ruined my life.' As she spoke, she demonstrated the whistling sound her nose now makes when she breathes, describing it as an everyday reminder of her past struggles.

The Physical Toll of Addiction

In her candid post, Paris explained that the damage was self-inflicted during her early twenties, at the height of her drug dependency.

The condition, known medically as a perforated septum, occurs when cartilage separating the nostrils deteriorates, often as a result of nasal drug use.

Paris admitted she has chosen not to undergo surgery to repair the damage, citing her sobriety as the reason. 'You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly and I don't want to mess with that,' she said, referring to the potential risk of relapse if she were to take prescribed painkillers during recovery.

Medical experts note that the condition can lead to long-term breathing difficulties, infections, and bleeding, serving as a stark reminder of the physical consequences of drug misuse.

Paris's decision to share the intimate detail publicly has been praised for its honesty and courage in breaking addiction-related stigma.

Five Years Clean and Still Fighting

Earlier this year, Paris celebrated five years of sobriety, marking a major milestone in her recovery from heroin and alcohol addiction.

On Instagram, she identified herself as a recovering addict, writing: 'Hi, I'm PK and I'm an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks five years clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol. It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today.'

Her journey has not been easy. Paris has spoken openly about self-harm, depression, and suicidal thoughts in the past, attributing much of her struggle to the pressures of fame and the trauma of losing her father in 2009.

In recent interviews, she has said that sobriety has allowed her to rebuild her life and focus on her music, activism, and mental health.

A Family Legacy Shadowed by Addiction

The Jackson family's connection to addiction has been well-documented. Michael Jackson's 2009 death was ruled a homicide due to acute propofol intoxication, and his history with prescription medication was highly publicised.

For Paris, this legacy adds a poignant layer to her own recovery story.

By speaking openly, she not only sheds light on her personal experiences but also reclaims her identity apart from her father's fame.

Her candour about living with a permanent injury highlights how addiction can leave scars long after recovery begins.

Support and Public Reaction

Fans and public figures alike have applauded Paris's vulnerability, calling her video a powerful wake-up call.

Recovery advocates say her openness humanises addiction, showing that recovery is an ongoing process rather than a single achievement.

Health professionals have also weighed in, using her revelation to discuss the dangers of nasal drug use and the importance of accessible rehabilitation programmes.

Entertainment outlets across the globe have since reported on her statement, positioning her as a rare celebrity voice willing to confront addiction's harsh realities head-on.