The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly working on a brand new project, and this time it is the duchess's favourite subject -- photography.

It is a known fact that Kate Middleton is a photography aficionado. Holding a degree in photography, the 37-year-old is also a patron of the Royal Photographic Society and has taken a number of official royal portraits of her three children.

The duchess will now encourage others to get behind the camera with the photography prize she and her husband Prince William are creating via their charitable organisation - Royal Foundation. The award will be named the Earthshot Prize. Kensington Palace is yet to confirm details about the photography prize or the competition, reports Daily Mail.

Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation has already applied to obtain the trademark for the name Earthshot at the Intellectual Property Office. Their application states they would like the right for the name of the prize to appear on/in photographs, clothing, footwear and headgear. The application adds that the prize seeks to offer education and training services, publishing, cultural activities, competitions - all relating to nature conservation and the environment.

The mother-of-three was given a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society for her family portraits and tour photos in 2017 and later became a patron. The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the aim of promoting the art and science of photography, and in 1854 received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The role of the patron was held by Queen Elizabeth for 67 years before she handed it down to her granddaughter-in-law Kate.

Kate's interest in photography was seen during her and William's recent tour to Pakistan as well, where she was spotted with a camera in her hand. The pictures clicked by her of a local family in the Hindu Kush mountains were published in the Sunday newspapers. Kate had also visited a photography workshop run by the Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children in Kingston earlier this year.

The duchess also revealed that Prince George (6), and Princess Charlotte (4) are budding photographers.