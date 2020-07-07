New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was recently asked to give her reaction on Kanye West's announcement that he is running for the United States president this year. Ardern, who became the world's youngest female head of government at age 37 in 2017, was also asked if she has any advice for the rapper's presidential bid.

Jacinda Ardern, who had been the leader of Labour party for only three months when she was elected prime minister of New Zealand, chuckled in response and said it shouldn't come as a surprise that she doesn't have any advice for Kanye West's decision to run for the Oval Office as an independent candidate, reports ET Canada.

"I don't have any inside information on that," the 39-year-old said during a press conference, adding, "It may not surprise you. I can't say I have any advice for Kanye West for running for the American presidency."

The "Jesus is King" rapper, who is planning to run against US President Donald Trump and former Vice-president Joe Biden in the 2020 elections, has till now received the support of his wife Kim Kardashian, Tesla founder Elon Musk, American footballer Dez Bryant and fellow musician Ty Dolla Sign.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸! #2020VISION July 5, 2020

On the other hand, several celebrities including comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, and American stand-up comedy star Bob Saget have made sarcastic comments about the Grammy winner's announcement on July 4. Actress Octavia Spencer also criticised Kanye's declaration and wrote in a series of tweets: "It's obvious that some people live in a bubble. It's about time to burst it. #2020vision."

Meanwhile, fans of Taylor Swift have been requesting the pop-star to run for president this November. The "Lover" hitmaker has been involved in several feuds with West since he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

"How about taylor swift as the president and selena gomez as vice president?" a fan tweeted alongside edited photos of the two singers and friends standing at presidential podiums, while another quipped that presumptive Democratic nominee Biden should choose the 30-year-old as his vice-president in the upcoming polls.