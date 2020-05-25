Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have never been photographed together, except for an appearance at Academy Awards in 2009 where they were spotted on two far ends of the same room. However, the duo did have a small interaction, which Aniston admitted while Jolie chose to initially deny.

Jennifer Aniston had a brief encounter with Angelina Jolie, when she was still working on "Friends" and married to Brad Pitt, who was going to share screen with Jolie in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," reports Mirror.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, which also marked her first interview since her 2005 split from Pitt, Aniston said that she even told Jolie how excited her husband was to work with her and wished them a good time. "It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself. I said, 'Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time," the 51-year-old revealed in the interview.

However, when the "Maleficent" actress was posed with the same question, she initially chose to deny the brief encounter, and later added that she didn't have a "proper" meeting with the "Friends" alum.

In an interview with Vogue in 2007, the 44-year-old initially denied meeting Pitt's ex-wife but a minute later interrupted the interviewer to add: "But... so... you asked if I have ever met Jennifer and I said no. I did, but it was not a proper meeting."

"We've, like, passed each other and said hi briefly, shook hands. But not a real sit-down-and-talk kind of meeting," the Oscar-winner further explained.

The actress also said that she would "welcome" a proper meeting with Aniston, but that would be the latter's decision.

After his split from Jennifer in 2005, Pitt remained with Jolie for over a decade, until she filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences." Later that year, the actor reconnected with Aniston and started attending parties the actress hosted at her house. The reconciliation was followed by a public reunion at SAG Awards, which led their fans to speculate that the former couple might be rekindling their romance. However, the duo has maintained that they are only friends.