Katy Perry's new video for her song "Not the End of the World" shows people mistaking Zooey Deschanel for her, but in reality, the pop-star used to pretend to be Deschanel to get free entry in clubs.

Katy Perry recently confessed that years ago, she used to pretend to be Zooey Deschanel in order to get entry into nightclubs in Los Angeles as she couldn't afford it otherwise. Perry made the revelation when she joined Zooey Deschanel for an Instagram Live chat on Monday, hours after the release of her new music video featuring the actress.

In the music video, blue-skinned aliens who are planning to destroy the earth but are also huge Katy Perry fans abduct the "New Girl" actress mistaking her for the pop star. In real life too, the two have often been mistaken for one another.

"When I moved to L.A. maybe 18 years ago... I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you," Perry recalled, adding that she used the likeness to her benefit.

"But I have to admit something to you," the 36-year-old continued.

"When I first got to L.A., I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club."

Surprisingly, Deschanel revealed that she was already aware of it as the word about her lookalike in the nightclubs had reached her as well.

"Well, I know this. People were like 'I saw you!' But I'm such a goody two-shoes, and people kept going like, 'I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!'" Deschanel recalled.

"Then everybody kept telling me about you, 'This girl Katy, she looks just like you,' and I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?'" And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you're so pretty, and I was like, 'Oh, thank God. She's so pretty,'" the 40-year-old added.

The "Roar" hitmaker went on to apologise to the actress in case she "misrepresented" her, while a smiling Deschanel told her not to worry.