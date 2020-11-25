Miranda Kerr is "so grateful" that her ex-husband Orlando Bloom found love in Katy Perry. The model, who shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with Orlando Bloom, said she is happy that her ex-husband and Katy Perry found each other. During a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the Australian reflected on the equation she shares with Katy and the mutual respect all three of them have for each other.

"I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy," Kerr said.

Read more Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry 'love each other' and fans are delighted

Kerr and Bloom were married for three years before they parted ways in 2013. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor then went on to date Katy Perry while Miranda found love in Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. The Victoria's Secret model noted that Katy and Evan have helped create a happy family for her and Orlando's son Flynn.

"Because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing. We really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn," Kerr said.

"I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband (Evan Spiegel) and just that we all really respect each other," she added.

The 37-year-old went on to add that the dynamic shared by the trio has made co-parenting much easier for her. Kerr is also mother to Hart, two and Myles, one, whom she shares with husband Evan. Orlando and Katy also became parents to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom earlier this year. However, their healthy equation has made it easier for them to make family plans.

"When it comes to special occasions, when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises (about) what is best for our whole family."

While Kerr tied the knot with Spiegel in 2017, Bloom's plans to marry the "Roar" hitmaker have been repeatedly spoiled by the coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who got engaged in 2019, were planning a destination wedding in Japan in June but have now postponed their plans indefinitely.