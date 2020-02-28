While Prince Harry has already arrived in the UK, his wife Meghan Markle will also be returning to the country along with their 9-month-old son Archie to finish some final royal engagements, but where will they stay during the time remains a question.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey for the commemoration of Commonwealth Day on Sunday, March 9. The couple who have been staying at their temporary home on Vancouver Island in Canada, have the option of staying as a guest at Buckingham Palace, or their former home Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, or their cottage in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan will cease to be full-time working royals on Tuesday, March 31, but they will continue to maintain their UK residence of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which was gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth II in April 2019 before the birth of their son Archie. The cottage will continue to be owned by the queen, but the couple who announced to split their time between the UK and Canada will pay for the maintenance of the cottage and reside there during their time in the country.

Also, as a part of the agreement the couple formalised with the British monarch earlier this year, they will repay the taxpayer money that was spent on the renovations of the cottage last year. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home," read a statement by Buckingham Palace.

The couple is also expected to pay a commercial rent on the property, and will no longer rely on public funds to meet the running costs of the home, royal sources tell People.

Windsor, located 25 miles west of London, was also the venue for Harry and Meghan's 2018 nuptials. Their cottage is also near to Windsor Castle, one of the primary residences of the queen where she resides during her visits. The pair had moved to the cottage from Harry's Nottingham Cottage where he had proposed to Meghan. The two-bedroom home located on the grounds of the Kensington Palace was considered small for the couple, especially once they had children.