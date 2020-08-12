There have been reports in the past few months that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not on the best terms with the prince's cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. However, it is claimed that the couple once holidayed with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at George and Amal Clooney's luxury Italian villa in Lake Como.

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family," the newly-released biography on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, speaks about a joint holiday the couple took with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, George Clooney, and Amal Clooney. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly jetted off to join the Clooneys at their luxury villa months after their May 2018 wedding, where they were joined by Eugenie and her then fiance Jack, reports Daily Mail.

According to the biography, written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie who insist that every claim in the book has been verified by at least two sources, the Clooneys arranged for Harry and Meghan to fly from London to Lake Como on his own private jet in the early evening of August 16. The Sussexes then arrived at Milan's airport, from where they were driven in an unmarked car to the Clooney's Villa, Oleandra, for a three-day vacation.

Eugenie and Jack were also present for the holiday which took place nearly two months prior to their nuptials at Windsor Castle. "The duke and duchess weren't the only guests that weekend. Eugenie and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank, were already at the villa when Harry and Meghan arrived, their visits overlapping briefly," a source said.

The 25 room mansion where the couples holidayed is located in the village of Laglio and boasts of an outdoor theatre, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a gym, a pizza parlour, and a garage to house George's vintage motorbikes among other luxuries.

The insider said that Meghan spent a lot of time with Amal, relaxing by the pool with the human rights barrister at the luxurious home which is estimated to be worth £100million. Meanwhile, Harry checked out George's motorbike collection and even took one of them out with one of his protection officers. The Hollywood mogul couldn't join Harry for the ride as he had recently had been in an accident.

The book says that Meghan's equation with Eugenie grew sour as the former American actress upset the British royal by announcing her pregnancy at the latter's wedding day in October.

"Finding Freedom" has made several other personal claims about the Sussexes, who have clarified that they were not interviewed for the book and have not given any inputs. The book says that the "Suits" alum was afraid ahead of her meeting with Harry's elder brother Prince William and had "prepared herself for a grilling," reports Us Weekly.

However, things went better than expected, as the Duke of Cambridge welcomed her to his home saying: "I was looking forward to meeting the girl who has put that silly grin on my brother's face." The book claims that Meghan's relationship with her now-brother-in-law became strained later when William advised his younger brother to take things slowly with "this girl." The writers suggest that William only wanted to "make sure that Harry wasn't blindsided by lust," but Harry was "p****d off that his brother would ask such a thing."

The book also reveals unknown details about Meghan's pregnancy, claiming that the 39-year-old knew the baby's sex before she gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019, reports Hello!

"Harry and Meghan already had a name ready to go when Archie was born, because the couple had known all along that they were having a boy. According to a source, they settled on their son's name some time during the final week of her pregnancy," the book says, adding that Meghan went past her due date of April 28.