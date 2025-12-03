One moment in the White House chamber on 2 December 2025 will likely endure in political lore as surreal political theatre.

The widely broadcast Cabinet meeting dissolved into spectacle when Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem turned to US President Donald Trump and said solemnly, 'Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane ... even you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that'.

Other senior figures joined in the outpouring of praise. The exchange triggered an immediate wave of mockery, not least on social media and in commentary, with critics calling the event more cult than Cabinet.

Cabinet Meeting Turns Into Ode to Weather Control

The meeting was a marathon, a lengthy, televised gathering that transformed into a tableau of loyalty and hyperbole. Noem was not alone. Officials around the table lavished sweeping compliments on Trump's leadership, some bordering on the absurd.

Noem praised the work of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), claiming it deployed resources' '150 per cent faster than before' under Trump.

The tone was broadly ceremonial. Laughter followed Noem's hurricane comment, and the President himself reacted with a quiet 'Yeah'.

By the end, people were quick to point out how it resembled a campaign rally more than a governing session.

Scientific Reality: Atmospheric Patterns, Not Presidential Powers

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season ended without a single storm making landfall in the continental United States. It was the first such season in a decade.

That reprieve came despite high ocean temperatures and multiple major hurricanes in the basin. The explanation can be seen in atmospheric dynamics and not at all political intervention.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), unusual vertical wind shear and atypical steering patterns pushed storms away from the US coast.

Storms such as Hurricane Erin, Hurricane Humberto, and Hurricane Melissa reached Category 5 intensity, among the most powerful on record, yet none struck US soil.

Experts caution that the absence of landfalls coincided with purely natural conditions. The season's relative calm for the mainland did not reflect improved governance or disaster intervention.

Unintended Political Theatre

Even if the remark was meant as a joke, critics were quick to stress how it trivialised natural disasters and the scientific processes underlying them. On social media, responses ranged from satire to contempt. One user quipped that next she would thank the President for making the sun rise.

Some pundits described the event as 'peak cult energy'. The moment instantly became a symbol of excessive loyalty, public theatrics, and the blurring of political leadership with superstition.

It also raised uncomfortable questions about how officials discuss serious issues like climate and disaster risk, because attributing the lack of hurricanes to a single man shows how the administration bypassed crucial conversations about preparedness and funding for disaster-response infrastructure.

When political rhetoric treats natural phenomena as proof points for leadership, facts and accountability could slip out of focus. Hurricanes like Melissa wrought destruction in the Caribbean, proving that the 2025 season was far from benign.

Communities relying on disaster-response agencies like FEMA cannot afford to treat weather patterns as political successes. Policy decisions, including funding and preparation, depend on recognising the limits of political agency when it comes to natural disasters.

When such limits are ignored, the risk is not just a rhetorical spectacle but real human vulnerability.

One final joke does not shield America from its next storm.