A row has broken out inside the new left-wing political group provisionally called Your Party, involving Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana. The dispute centres on a membership system launched by Sultana and accusations that she has been sidelined by male colleagues.

Sultana has described her treatment within the group as exclusionary and accused fellow MPs, including Corbyn, of forming what she called a 'sexist boys' club'. Corbyn rejects the claims, saying the membership portal promoted by Sultana was unauthorised and raised concerns over its legality. The episode has exposed deep divisions just days into the life of the fledgling party.

Dispute Over Membership Portal

On 18 September 2025, Sultana sent an email to supporters inviting them to sign up for paid membership, priced at £55 ($74) annually or £25 ($33) for concessions. She said on X, formerly Twitter, that more than 20,000 people had already registered through the new portal.

Hours later, Corbyn issued a statement telling supporters to ignore the message, cancel any direct debits, and await further information. He insisted the membership system was 'false' and had been set up without agreement from the party's leadership. Legal advice was being sought, and the matter was referred to the Information Commissioner's Office because data and payment details were involved.

Sultana's 'Sexist Boys' Club' Claim

In her account, Sultana said she had been excluded from decision-making processes, frozen out of official accounts and sidelined from shaping the party's leadership structure. Launching the membership portal, she argued, was her way of ensuring that grassroots supporters remained engaged.

She told supporters she had been 'treated appallingly and excluded completely', describing the atmosphere as 'what can only be described as a 'sexist boys' club'. The accusation referred to Corbyn and four other Independent Alliance MPs, Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohamed and Shockat Adam, who she says have dominated decisions about finances and structure, undermining gender parity commitments.

Corbyn's Response and Governance Risks

Corbyn has rejected the suggestion that Sultana was sidelined. He maintains that discussions have been inclusive and that the group's leadership is still in formation. He stressed that the membership drive had not been formally authorised and urged caution while procedures were clarified.

Political commentators note that the public row raises serious questions about governance and transparency. The project has presented itself as a grassroots, democratic alternative to Labour, but visible division at such an early stage could undermine trust among potential supporters and weaken its claim to credibility.

We’ve hit 20,000 members! 🥳



Right-wing bad faith actors are desperate to claim this link is fake.



It isn’t. It’s safe and secure!



Join us here: https://t.co/0OEbebJNFj pic.twitter.com/AOiGYhpNxd — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 18, 2025

Implications for Your Party

The dispute highlights the difficulties faced by new political movements in balancing openness with organisational control. Sultana's claims of exclusion and Corbyn's rejection of the membership portal point to unresolved tensions over leadership, decision-making and inclusivity.

As the party prepares for a founding conference, it faces the challenge of proving that it can avoid the very power imbalances it has criticised in established parties. Observers say that how this row is resolved will influence not only its internal stability but also its ability to present itself credibly to voters.

For now, the clash between Corbyn and Sultana stands as an early test of whether Your Party can deliver on its promise of democratic renewal, or whether it will fall victim to the same divisions that have hindered other new political projects in the UK.