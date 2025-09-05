American tennis star Jessica Pegula, currently in the spotlight for her run to the US Open semifinals, has drawn attention not only for her on-court achievements but also for her family background and personal life. Fans are asking who her husband is, how her parents built their billionaire empire, and what her net worth looks like ahead of one of the most crucial matches of her career.

Who Is Taylor Gahagen?

Taylor Gahagen, Jessica Pegula's husband, hails from Williamsville, a suburb of Buffalo, New York. He graduated from SUNY Fredonia in 2011 with a degree in business administration and was part of the university's baseball team. He later earned an MBA at Canisius College, where he also served as a graduate assistant for the hockey programme.

Professionally, Gahagen spent close to a decade working at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the family firm owned by Jessica's parents, Terry and Kim Pegula. His roles included marketing manager, digital and promotions coordinator, and director of corporate development. His contributions included work on branding projects such as the launch of the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.

Marriage to Jessica Pegula

Pegula and Gahagen's relationship became public in 2015. The couple had originally planned to marry in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They eventually tied the knot in October 2021 at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, with their three rescue dogs taking part in the celebration.

Despite Jessica Pegula's rising profile in professional tennis and her parents' billionaire status, the pair has maintained a relatively private personal life. Their marriage is occasionally highlighted during major tournaments, especially when Gahagen is spotted courtside offering support.

Role Beyond the Tennis Court

After leaving Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Gahagen shifted into the financial sector. According to his LinkeIn profile, he is now a managing partner at Dragos Capital and Agarwood Wealth, specialising in investment and wealth management.

Together with Jessica, he co-founded A Lending Paw, a dog rescue charity reflecting their shared love of animals. Gahagen also serves as vice president of Ready 24, Jessica's skincare brand, helping oversee branding and charitable initiatives.

Jessica Pegula's Parents and Billionaire Empire

Jessica Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, who built a multibillion-dollar fortune through natural gas development before moving into sports ownership. The Pegula family owns the Buffalo Bills of the NFL and the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL.

While the family empire has brought Jessica added attention, she has emphasised building her own legacy in tennis. Gahagen's early career within Pegula Sports and Entertainment placed him directly within the operations of the family's businesses.

Jessica Pegula's Net Worth and Career Success

Jessica Pegula's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million (£14.8 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth, combining prize money, endorsements, and investments. She has earned over $10 million (£7.4 million) in career prize money, with recent deep runs at Grand Slam events adding significantly to her total.

Although her parents' wealth has often been a point of discussion, Pegula has carved out her own path towards the top of women's tennis. Her success at the US Open, including her 2024 final appearance, has highlighted both her financial independence and her growing global profile.

Recent Headlines and Public Moments

Gahagen has attracted media attention during tournaments for more light-hearted reasons as well. At the 2024 US Open final, Pegula revealed that her husband had a brief exchange with NBA star Stephen Curry. Gahagen told Curry that his iPhone is registered under the name 'Steph Curry's iPhone', a detail Pegula later recounted in her press conference. Pegula said Curry found the anecdote amusing

In a more candid moment, Pegula once shared that her husband can be blunt when she is careless at home, noting that his straightforwardness sometimes catches her off guard. These glimpses into their private life have made fans even more curious about the dynamic between the top-ranked tennis star and her husband.