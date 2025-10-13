Lizzo has always been an advocate of body positivity, but this latest transformation made her the healthiest yet.

The American singer and rapper shared how GLP-1 medication helps her achieve her current weight in an interview with Trisha Paytas' Just Trish podcast.

The 37-year-old 'Juice' singer revealed in January that she lost 16% of her body fat and reduced her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5.

When Paytas asked if she took weight-loss medications like Ozempic, she casually admitted, 'I tried everything.'

This is in contrast with her statements on a TikTok Live chat, where she denied using Ozempic Or Mounjaro to lose weight. But aside from the GLP-1 shots, she also credits her weight loss to her renewed eating habits and exercise.

The Science of Losing Weight

'It's just the science for me- calories in versus calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food. That's it. It makes you feel full. If you can just do that on your own - mind over matter - it is the same thing,' Lizzo explained.

The rapper started her body transformation project two years ago, and she celebrated hitting several milestones at the start of the year by sharing it on her social media pages. She also said on the podcast that she felt her life had become better over the past two years, when she decided to shed her extra pounds and achieve her weight goals.

'I feel like I worked really, really hard. It was intentional, what I did with my body. So when I get compliments, I'm like, "Thanks, b*tch!" I really receive it because I need to receive that. I don't take it any weird way,' she shared. 'I worked so hard for it. The people who compliment me see me working hard for it — they see me in my calorie [deficit], they see me exercising every day, walking.'

Lizzo also mentioned that she thinks she looked good, and everything in her life is in a better place. She said that she just did not lose the weight, but she also liked where she is at the moment with everyone around her.

What Eating Habits Worked for Her?

In the same TikTok Live, Lizzo shared how changing her eating preferences helped her shed her extra pounds. The rapper mentioned that her day begins with something savory and avoids any sugary foods.

She also explained that if the food is something sweet, it should be 'sort of like carb. I will have like almond butter and toast.'

Lizzo also admitted that she used to drink up to three large drinks from Starbucks every day, which could give her a total of 12,000 calories daily. She decided to give up that habit after realising the amount of calories she puts in her body. She also noticed that giving up coffee also assisted in giving her a regulated nervous system.

In addition, managing her stress was also a major part of her body transformation.

Check out 10 images showing Lizzo's body transformation over the past two years below.