South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung, best known for his roles in Marry My Husband and Welcome to Waikiki, has become the centre of a growing online controversy after an anonymous individual released screenshots alleging he exchanged sexually explicit messages with them.

According to reports, the actor has announced that he will be taking legal actions against the person who has spread the rumours which he has labelled as 'false information'.

As both sides continue to present conflicting claims, fans and the public are left questioning what is true and who exactly the alleged recipient was.

The Allegations Surface Online

The controversy began when an individual identifying themselves as Person A, claiming to be German, published a series of screenshots and photos on their personal blog in mid-October. The posts purported to show lewd and suggestive chats exchanged with Lee through Instagram Direct Messages and KakaoTalk.

Dari tadi likes ini karena RAME BANGET dan baru sempet baca. Ternyata Lee Yi Kyung kirim kata-kata gak pantas ke mbak OP. Mbak OP ini bukan orang Korea. Di blog aslinya udah di hapus dan dia minta maaf udah buat kegaduhan.



Nah masalahnya, di QRT malah ada yang spill juga. https://t.co/mG8FUxcWET pic.twitter.com/PkbYdgQY1L — Sofia! ✨ (@itzwoopy) October 20, 2025

The alleged conversations included requests for explicit photos, sexually degrading remarks, and what the accuser described as 'manipulative and coercive' behaviour. In one instance, A claimed that Lee asked them to take a BDSM personality test and allegedly sent explicit photos of himself.

Person A said their motive was not revenge but to prevent 'other women from experiencing the same thing'. The blog post quickly spread across Korean and international online communities, including X (formerly Twitter) and theqoo, where screenshots showing Lee's name and selfies began circulating widely.

Agency Denies Allegations, Threatens Legal Action

In response, Lee Yi Kyung's agency, Sangyoung ENT, issued an official statement on 20 October, calling the allegations 'false information' and announcing plans for legal measures against the spread of 'malicious rumours'.

'Given the seriousness of this matter, we will assess the scale of damages caused by the dissemination of false information and will take all necessary actions,' the agency said.

The company further warned that those who repost or share the alleged content could also face legal consequences, emphasising that the situation has caused 'significant harm' to their artist's reputation.

Person A Responds With More 'Evidence'

Not long after the agency's denial, Person A countered by uploading additional materials, including a video recording showing what they claimed to be Lee Yi Kyung's verified Instagram account being scrolled through, with visible direct message exchanges.

The accuser said they released the video after 'everyone kept asking to see proof'. However, the post was later deleted at another user's request. The authenticity of the video and screenshots has not been independently verified, and neither Lee Yi Kyung nor his agency has confirmed any of the digital materials to be genuine.

Person A also acknowledged asking for money once, around five months prior, saying they were facing financial hardship and inquired whether Lee could lend ₩500,000 (approximately £262). They stressed that no money was received and that the request was made only once, a detail the agency later cited to frame A's allegations as blackmail-related falsehoods.

Who Is Person A?

While Person A has not disclosed their full identity, they are believed to be a non-celebrity woman residing in Germany who interacted with Lee online. Their posts describe a digital-only relationship, initiated through social media messages, suggesting that the actor and accuser never met in person.

For now the case remains mired in ambiguity, as no forensic verification of the chat data has yet been presented publicly.