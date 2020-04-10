Ever wondered which public personalities royals swoon over? Do they also have crazy fangirl or fanboy moments? Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, recently revealed who is her favourite personality. Apparently, her choice is influenced by Prince George.

Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out a virtual royal engagement on Wednesday through a video call. They paid a virtual visit to the Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, England to thank the teachers who are providing children of the key health workers a safe place to stay while their parents fight at the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

During the call, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interacted with the kids and the teachers. While speaking to the pupils, they saw their latest craft projects and answered some of their questions.

Speaking with Hello, Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Trust revealed that the kids asked them who was their favourite famous person.

And her answer was David Attenborough, the English natural historian, and BBC broadcaster. She goes on to reveal that her choice is influenced by her six-year-old son's current television fascination.

"The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers," Ghidotti said.

William and Kate have had several opportunities to meet with the celebrated naturalist during their royal engagements. One of their recent meetings took place at Birkenhead in September 2019. They all came together at the naming ceremony of the polar research ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The Cambridges have suspended their public appearances amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. They are currently living in their Anmer Hall, Norfolk residence and spending time in quarantine following the government advisory.

During this time in isolation, the couple is keeping their children busy with activities that include homeschooling and gardening.

"Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend to keep them entertained," a source told Us Weekly. "The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it's all part of the fun—that's how Kate sees it. They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds."

It is said that Prince George is following his grandfather's footsteps when it comes to his interest in gardening and the environment. The Prince of Wales is known for his passion for environmental issues. According to People, their bonding finds roots in their special interest in green activities. The grandfather-grandson duo together planted trees at Prince of Wales Highgrove House residence in 2015.