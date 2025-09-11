Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison has claimed the title of world's richest person from Tesla chief Elon Musk, reaching a net worth of $395 billion after Oracle shares rocketed 40 per cent in a single trading session.

The dramatic wealth shift, confirmed by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, marks the most significant single-day fortune increase ever recorded and signals a broader transformation in the tech economy as artificial intelligence drives unprecedented valuations.

Bloomberg's latest figures place Ellison's fortune slightly ahead of Musk's estimated US$384-385 billion, as reported by The Times.

Oracle's Cloud Computing Revolution Powers Record Gains

The 80-year-old tech veteran's ascent to the top spot came after Oracle unveiled ambitious growth projections that sent investors scrambling for shares. Chief executive Safra Catz told analysts the company's cloud infrastructure revenue could explode from $18 billion this year to more than $144 billion in the coming years, according to Business Insider.

This extraordinary forecast, backed by a raft of new enterprise contracts, triggered the stock rally that added more than $100 billion to Ellison's personal wealth in just 24 hours, as reported by The Times. With his 40 per cent stake in Oracle, Ellison watched his fortune swell to between $393 billion and $395 billion, according to Bloomberg's calculations.

The surge reflects growing confidence that Oracle has positioned itself at the heart of the artificial intelligence revolution, with its cloud services becoming essential infrastructure for companies racing to deploy AI capabilities.

Musk's Tesla Struggles Keep Him In Second Place

While Musk's estimated $384-385 billion fortune remains staggering by any measure, recent market dynamics have worked against him. Tesla shares have faced headwinds from softening electric vehicle demand and intensifying competition from China.

The contrast between the two billionaires' recent trajectories is stark. Where Oracle has ridden the AI wave to new heights, Tesla has grappled with more earthbound challenges in the automotive sector. SpaceX successes and X (formerly Twitter) developments haven't been enough to offset Tesla's relatively flat performance.

Market watchers note that Musk's wealth remains highly volatile. A successful Tesla product launch or a breakthrough SpaceX contract could quickly reverse the current standings. His diverse portfolio of companies gives him multiple paths back to the top spot.

Wealth Rankings Remain Fluid As Tech Titans Compete

The billionaire league tables come with important caveats. Different publications calculate fortunes using varying methodologies, with Forbes sometimes reporting figures that diverge from Bloomberg's assessments based on how they value private holdings and debt obligations.

MarketWatch analysts point out that Ellison's crown could prove short-lived if Oracle's share price retreats or if any of Musk's ventures deliver unexpected gains. The tech sector's volatility means today's rankings could look entirely different by next week.

What's clear is that both men represent different eras and styles of Silicon Valley leadership. Ellison, who founded Oracle in 1977, maintains a relatively low public profile compared to Musk's headline-grabbing approach to business and social media.

AI Boom Reshapes Silicon Valley's Power Structure

Ellison's rise to the top spot represents more than just personal enrichment. It signals how artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure have become the new battlegrounds for tech supremacy, potentially more valuable than electric vehicles or social media platforms.

Oracle's transformation from a traditional database company to an AI-powered cloud giant mirrors broader industry trends. Companies that can provide the computational backbone for AI applications are seeing their valuations soar as businesses worldwide scramble to implement machine learning capabilities.

For now, Larry Ellison holds the title of world's richest person, a remarkable achievement for someone who started Oracle in his Californian flat nearly five decades ago. Whether he keeps it will depend on Oracle maintaining its momentum and whether Musk can engineer another of his trademark comebacks.