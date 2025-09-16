Simon Leviev, the man infamously dubbed the 'Tinder Swindler', has been arrested in Georgia on mystery charges following an Interpol Red Notice. The 35-year-old Israeli national, born Shimon Yehuda Hayut, gained global notoriety for conning women out of vast sums of money while posing as the heir to a diamond empire.

His arrest on 15 September 2025 has triggered renewed attention across at least six countries where he remains wanted for alleged financial crimes.

Who Is Simon Leviev?

Born in 1990 in Bnei Brak, Israel, Leviev began engaging in minor fraud as a teenager. By age 15, he had moved to Brooklyn, New York, but would later return to Israel and face multiple charges of theft and forgery. He legally changed his name to Simon Leviev, adopting the surname of diamond magnate Lev Leviev, to whom he has no relation.

Leviev's scheme involved presenting himself as the son of the Israeli-Russian diamond tycoon while using dating apps to lure victims. His alleged cons saw women across Europe manipulated into transferring large sums of money to fund his lavish lifestyle. Between 2017 and 2019, he is believed to have conned up to £740 million (approximately $1 billion) from women and financial institutions through a complex Ponzi scheme.

The Tinder Swindler's Modus Operandi

Leviev operated under multiple aliases, including David Sharon and Mordechai Nisim Tapiro. He was known for flying women on private jets, taking them to five-star hotels, and showering them with expensive gifts. His apparent wealth convinced targets of his legitimacy, before he introduced the idea of being pursued by 'enemies' and requesting urgent financial help.

Victims often handed over money in good faith, only to receive forged cheques or fake wire transfer confirmations in return. According to Netflix's 2022 documentary The Tinder Swindler, Leviev used a near-identical script repeatedly with multiple women. Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlotte all shared eerily similar experiences. Fjellhøy alone reported giving Leviev over £214,000 (approximately $270,000).

Legal Trouble and Previous Convictions

Leviev's criminal history stretches back over a decade. In 2011, he was charged in Israel with theft and fraud involving stolen chequebooks. After fleeing the country with a fake passport, he was later arrested in Finland in 2015, where he served a three-year sentence for similar offences.

In 2019, he was arrested again in Greece, extradited to Israel, and sentenced to 15 months in prison. He served only five months due to good behaviour and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon release, he resumed his extravagant lifestyle, frequently posting photos of private jets, expensive dinners and designer fashion to his 256,000 Instagram followers.

He is currently wanted in Israel, Sweden, England, Germany, Denmark, and Norway. In one case, a woman in Israel sued him for £91,000 (approximately $115,000), claiming he failed to repay funds borrowed under false pretences.

Arrest in Georgia and Ongoing Investigations

On 15 September 2025, Leviev was arrested at Batumi International Airport in Georgia. The arrest came at the request of Interpol, but Georgian authorities have not disclosed the specific charges. His lawyer, Gili Bar Zohar, confirmed speaking to him after the arrest but said the grounds for detention remain unclear.

Despite international warrants and widespread media coverage, Leviev had continued to travel freely until his arrest. A spokesperson for Tinder confirmed he had not returned to the platform, from which he has been banned.

Media Fame and Continued Controversy

The release of The Tinder Swindler propelled Leviev into global infamy, becoming Netflix's most-watched documentary across 90 countries in 2022. The film's success led to increased scrutiny from the media and legal complaints from the Leviev family for alleged libel and unauthorised use of their name.

In 2025, he launched a cryptocurrency called TIND and released a biography titled I Am Simon Leviev. He had also signed with a talent agency and was reportedly planning a book, film, and television series based on his life.

Leviev denies all allegations made against him and maintains that he never defrauded anyone. The reasons for his current arrest remain unclear, but with multiple countries pursuing legal action, further developments are expected.