Meghan Trainor turned heads at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, with fans barely recognising the pop star after what many called her most dramatic transformation yet.

The All About That Bass singer, 33, arrived in a strapless Alin Le Kal white ballgown paired with matching elbow-length gloves and a diamond choker. The look was dubbed 'old Hollywood glamour' by fans online. But it wasn't just the gown that had people talking, the Grammy winner's noticeably slimmer figure and radiant confidence sparked waves of reaction across social media.

Fans React: 'Who Is This? Seriously'

Social media lit up within minutes of Trainor's red-carpet photos surfacing. 'Who is this? Seriously,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), while another simply said, 'Omg.' Others were quick to credit her transformation to discipline and lifestyle change. 'Meghan went to the trainer,' joked one user, making a pun on her surname.

Still, some comments carried a note of surprise from long-time fans familiar with Trainor's message of body positivity. 'The same woman that said "I won't be no stick figure silicone Barbie doll",' one commenter reminded, quoting her 2014 breakout hit All About That Bass. Another added: 'Seeing her so skinny is so weird... I've got to get used to it.'

A Health and Lifestyle Overhaul

Trainor has been open about her health journey over the past year. In March, she revealed that she had undergone breast augmentation and a lift after 'having two kids, living a healthier lifestyle and losing weight'.

The following month, she told fans on Instagram that she had begun using the diabetes-turned-weight-loss drug Mounjaro, the same medication her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, was prescribed. 'We do everything together,' she said, joking that her husband joined her for moral support.

The couple share two young sons: Riley, four, and Barry, two.

In a recent post, Trainor added: 'I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shout out to Mounjaro!) to help me after my second pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great.'

Her Malibu-based personal trainer, Bella Maher, reportedly designed a strength-focused plan including daily walks, resistance training and a strict sleep routine.

From Body Positivity to Body Honesty

While Trainor has long championed body positivity, her evolving message now seems to centre on wellness and honesty about her choices.

During a May performance at iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Wango Tango, she even changed the lyrics of her signature anthem. Instead of singing, 'Yeah, it's pretty clear: I ain't no size 2,' she playfully quipped, 'Yeah, it's pretty clear: I got some new boobs.'

The lyric change divided fans, some praised her candour, while others felt nostalgic for her original self-love message.

'Not everyone is meant to be stick thin, and she's an example of that. Being on GLPs doesn't mean you should allow yourself to wither away,' one fan commented under a video clip. Another wrote: 'Wow, what a transformation! But I think she needs a bit more weight to soften her face.'

'She Looks Happy and Confident'

Despite mixed opinions online, many fans celebrated the singer's confidence and authenticity. 'She looks happy and confident, and that's all that matters,' one user commented on Page Six.

Others praised her openness about cosmetic surgery and medical assistance, topics still considered taboo among many celebrities.

Whether praised or criticised, Trainor continues to embody a theme consistent with her decade-long career, owning her narrative, whatever shape it takes.