Zack Polanski's stark affirmation has reignited UK rejoin EU debates, confirming the Green Party's intent to steer Britain back into the European Union if elected, amid surging Green Party membership and eco-populism momentum. As polls reveal widespread Brexit regret, with 60 per cent now viewing the 2016 vote as a mistake, Polanski's words clash against Labour's recent admissions of Brexit's 'severe and long-lasting' economic scars.

This pro-EU Green Party stance, blending Zack Polanski Brexit pledges with cost of living crisis fixes, positions the Greens as the sole major party championing full reintegration, fuelling speculation on EU referendum 2025 calls and Labour Brexit damage acknowledgments.

Polanski's Candid Confirmation Ignites Debate

Zack Polanski, Green Party co-leader since 8 September 2025, delivered a unequivocal 'Yes it is' during a 22 October 2025 interview with Mehdi Hasan, affirming rejoining the EU as a core party aim.

He tempered the revelation, noting it is not something he is 'shouting about' given the 2016 referendum outcome, yet highlighted polling data showing most voters now deem Brexit 'a mistake and... awful'. Polanski advocated 'another referendum and another conversation about rejoining', while prioritising immediate battles like inequality and the cost of living crisis.

This Zack Polanski EU disclosure, amid his eco-populism drive unveiled at the Bournemouth conference on 6 October 2025, underscores the party's bold pivot, potentially embedding rejoin pledges in their next manifesto to bypass fresh votes if securing a 'huge majority'. The exchange, blending pragmatism with vision, has amplified Green Party EU policy scrutiny, drawing pro-EU enthusiasts and contrasting timid rivals.

Green Party's Evolving EU Vision Takes Shape

The Green Party's pro-EU trajectory traces to their 2024 general election manifesto, pledging to rejoin the EU Customs Union and restore free movement to bolster trade, environmental cooperation, and workers' rights.

At the September 2025 conference, delegates overwhelmingly backed motions for 'much closer relations with the European Union', including single market re-entry and enhanced diplomatic ties, as outlined in their 'A Fairer, Greener World' foreign policy platform. Under Polanski's leadership, this Green Party manifesto evolution integrates EU reintegration with domestic priorities like wealth taxes and public ownership, framing rejoin as essential for tackling climate action and economic recovery.

'Britain would be better off politically, economically and environmentally in the EU,' the manifesto asserts, echoing Polanski's hypothetical manifesto centrepiece. This strategic layering of EU referendum 2025 advocacy with eco-populism appeals has propelled membership to 140,000 by 23 October 2025, an 80 per cent surge since his election as pointed out in X (formerly Twitter) by @BrawnJourno. The policy mosaic positions Greens as unapologetic Europhiles in a fragmented landscape.

Green Party membership under Zack Polanski has doubled to 140,000 🤯



He's not been at the helm two months yet. Where will they be by Christmas? https://t.co/d8wabhwBlH — Steph Brawn (@BrawnJourno) October 23, 2025

Backlash, Boosts, and Broader Ripples

Polanski's revelation sparked fervent online acclaim from rejoin advocates, with X user @implausibleblog posting on 23 October 2025, 'And just like that, the Green Party have leapfrogged the LibDems.'

Mehdi Hasan, "Is rejoining the EU a Green Party aim"



Zack Polanski, "Yes it is"



And just like that, the Green Party have leapfrogged the LibDems pic.twitter.com/ZbA9uxbKBm — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 22, 2025

On 22 October 2025, Labour's Chancellor Rachel Reeves labelled Brexit's impact severe and long-lasting to global finance leaders, while Health Secretary Wes Streeting expressed gladness at finally airing the damage this month.

These admissions fuel Green Party EU policy traction, as polls indicate 57 per cent public support for rejoining the single market by March 2025. Critics, however, decry the focus amid cost of living crisis urgency, yet Polanski's candidness has doubled membership, outpacing Lib Dem totals.

Labour's Brexit candour, juxtaposed with Green's boldness, heightens pre-November budget tensions, catalysing cross-party dialogues on EU reintegration and electoral realignments. The surge underscores shifting tides, where Zack Polanski Brexit candour meets public remorse.