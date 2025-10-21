Once Hollywood's golden couple, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, stood as a symbol of lasting love in an industry known for its short-lived romances. Their 13-year marriage, three children, and enduring friendship have continued to capture public attention long after their divorce in 2000. Despite their separation, the two remain united in their commitment to family, particularly as Willis faces ongoing health challenges.

But what exactly do we know of their relationship, its timeline, and more?

A Whirlwind Romance and Family Beginnings

Moore and Willis met in July 1987 at a screening of Stakeout. Soon after, Moore ended her engagement to actor Emilio Estevez. Moore and Willis' connection was immediate, and just four months later, they married on 21 November 1987 at the Golden Nugget Hotel in Las Vegas. A second ceremony, officiated by musician Little Richard, was later held for family and friends.

Less than a year after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, Rumer Willis, on 16 August 1988. Two more daughters followed: Scout Willis in 1991 and Tallulah Willis in 1994. Throughout their marriage, both actors worked to alternate filming schedules so that one parent could always remain at home with their children, a reflection of their dedication to family life despite demanding careers.

Career Strain and Diverging Paths

By the late 1990s, the pressures of fame and work began to take a toll. Both Moore and Willis were at the height of their careers, often working in different parts of the world for extended periods. This constant separation placed immense strain on their relationship, and by June 1998, the couple announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage.

Two years later, in October 2000, they finalised their divorce in just one day after two years of discussions over their estate. Moore later revealed in her 2019 memoir Inside Out that while the split was difficult, it marked a turning point in how they approached co-parenting and friendship. She wrote that both made a conscious effort not to let anger or resentment interfere with their daughters' lives.

The Gold Standard of Co-Parenting

Following their divorce, Moore and Willis continued to demonstrate a rare level of mutual respect and cooperation. When Moore married actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005, Willis attended the ceremony to show his support. Years later, when Willis married model Emma Heming in 2009, Moore and Kutcher were guests at the wedding.

Their ability to maintain such a strong family unit extended beyond their marriages. In April 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore and Willis spent lockdown together in Idaho with their daughters. Photos of the blended family wearing matching pyjamas and enjoying simple domestic life made headlines, with Moore describing the experience as a 'blessing'.

Health Challenges and Family Unity

On 30 March 2022, Willis' family announced that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects communication. In the statement, signed by Moore, Heming, and Willis' five daughters, they wrote that he would be stepping away from acting to focus on his health. Less than a year later, on 16 February 2023, it was revealed that Willis' condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

A source close to the family said that the diagnosis had brought everyone closer than ever, with Moore remaining a key source of support. The family's focus has been to help Willis 'live as full a life as possible'.

Continued Support and Lasting Connection

In September 2024, Moore shared during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she visits Willis weekly whenever she is in Los Angeles. She explained that she encourages her daughters to 'meet him where he's at', focusing on who he is in the present rather than who he was before his diagnosis. This approach, she said, allows their family to find joy and connection despite the difficult circumstances.