A controversial statue of US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was removed from Washington's National Mall on 24 September, just hours after appearing. The life-sized bronze figures — dancing, smiling and holding hands — were installed by an anonymous art collective calling themselves 'The Secret Handshake' and bore the title 'Best Friends Forever.'

The National Park Service and US Park Police removed the statue early Wednesday, citing non-compliance with its permit. The Interior Department said the installation exceeded the permissible dimensions. The permit had initially allowed the artwork to remain through Sunday, but was revoked without a 24-hour written notice, according to those behind the installation.

A bronze statue depicting Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein holding hands has appeared near the White House in honor of ‘Friendship Month.’



(📸: Joe Heim https://t.co/zRrJsnkBHI) pic.twitter.com/FXPcQxnqoO — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 23, 2025

BREAKING: This Trump / Epstein statue to honor “friendship month” was mysteriously placed on the national mall.



I love it. Don’t stop talking about Epstein. pic.twitter.com/agUHriF0eq — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 23, 2025

Spotted on The Mall this morning 💀 pic.twitter.com/razDH0M2XQ — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) September 23, 2025

This will go into the Smithsonian someday if there still is one https://t.co/7bLncjP4dT — George Conway 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@gtconway3d) September 23, 2025

A spray-painted bronze statue titled “Best Friends Forever” showing Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands was placed on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/4JknxMCeU7 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 23, 2025

A statue of Trump and Epstein was removed from the National Mall by U.S. Park Police, despite a permit allowing it to remain until Sept. 28 https://t.co/yHOXKEciv5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 24, 2025

For a whole 3 minutes I thought we were genuinely living in a simulation because I didn't read it correctly and thought trump himself put this statue up https://t.co/BJhS1fkW0T — 🍂Bizabizow / Ty 🍂 (@ItsBizabizow) September 24, 2025

Some mystery artists have placed a statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein together on the National Mall! I love it. We cannot forget about Trump’s cover up of the files. RELEASE THEM! pic.twitter.com/21uBlo3W3m — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 23, 2025

US Park police removed the Trump-Epstein statue this morning at 5am.



The statue was permitted to remain until the 28th at 8pm, however the National Park Service decided it was not "in compliance with the permit." pic.twitter.com/EOxNWfnByc — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 24, 2025

SOMEBODY GONNA BE BIG MAD‼️ pic.twitter.com/RX0rqH6jlo — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) September 24, 2025

Though Trump has publicly denied close ties with Epstein in later years, the provocative display triggered renewed attention to their past association. The stunt is part of a growing trend of political art installations in Washington — blending satire, protest and politics at prominent national sites.