Trump-Epstein 'Best Friends Forever' Statue Removed From National Mall After One Day Despite Permit
A bronze statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands was installed on the National Mall before dawn today — but by morning, the National Park Service had it taken down.
A controversial statue of US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was removed from Washington's National Mall on 24 September, just hours after appearing. The life-sized bronze figures — dancing, smiling and holding hands — were installed by an anonymous art collective calling themselves 'The Secret Handshake' and bore the title 'Best Friends Forever.'
The National Park Service and US Park Police removed the statue early Wednesday, citing non-compliance with its permit. The Interior Department said the installation exceeded the permissible dimensions. The permit had initially allowed the artwork to remain through Sunday, but was revoked without a 24-hour written notice, according to those behind the installation.
Though Trump has publicly denied close ties with Epstein in later years, the provocative display triggered renewed attention to their past association. The stunt is part of a growing trend of political art installations in Washington — blending satire, protest and politics at prominent national sites.
