Kate Middleton will be at the centre stage of global issues when she becomes Queen Consort to her husband Prince William, but she is not yet comfortable in interacting with world leaders.

According to a report in Hello! magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge finds it difficult to interact with global leaders like United States First couple Joe and Jill Biden because she is an introvert at heart. A source close to the royal said that she is slowly overcoming her shy nature and growing into her role as the future Queen.

"Hers is an understated presence. But she's quietly growing in confidence. She still finds it quite challenging to mix with those sorts of players, because she's a natural introvert. But she's really growing into the role," the insider explained.

Hosting world leaders is a major part of the royal responsibilities of the Duchess, who will celebrate her milestone 40th birthday this weekend. Her last interaction with a high-profile leader was when she visited a school with FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden during the G7 summit in June last year.

The source revealed that while Kate is shy, she can be "very self-deprecating and funny" too. She is also full of creativity and was the mind behind two of her recent projects- "Hold Still," a photography competition focusing on the coronavirus lockdown, and a Christmas carol service paying tribute to the pandemic heroes.

"All of it was her. She's got a very creative mind and she goes into meetings with those ideas fully formed. She's all over all the detail and very much part of the team. It's really exciting working with someone like that. It's not what you expect from a future Queen," the insider said.

The source said that the Duchess is very focused and comes to her meetings fully prepared with loads of notes and ideas and articles that she has seen.

Another source who has worked with the royal said that she isn't very interested in short-term wins or day-to-day press coverage, but has a clear set goal in her mind for the long term. "She thinks of her projects and her role within the institution and looks at everything through a 20 to 30-year lens. She's naturally strategic. And her ambition is to have real impact on society," they explained.