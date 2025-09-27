Tayt Andersen, the brave 19-year-old who won America's heart on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was lovingly dubbed the host's 'only boyfriend', has died after a lifelong battle with health complications.

The teenager, whose cheeky humour and touching friendship with DeGeneres made him a household name, passed away in early Friday, 26 September, with his family by his side.

What began as a playful joke on daytime TV grew into an inspiring story of resilience, courage and the extraordinary bond between a boy from Utah and one of America's most famous talk-show hosts.

The Origins of the Ellen DeGeneres Only 'Boyfriend' Remark

During his first appearance, a nine-year-old Tayt jokingly referred to Ellen DeGeneres as his 'girlfriend'. The television host warmly replied by calling him her 'only boyfriend'. The exchange quickly became a recurring theme across his future visits.

The remark resonated with viewers and symbolised the unique relationship between the two, one that remained a source of joy and comfort for Tayt throughout his life.

A Bond Beyond Television

Ellen DeGeneres invited Tayt back to her programme several times after his debut, and their on-screen chemistry highlighted the affection between them.

Ellen often reminded audiences that he was her 'only boyfriend', reinforcing the playful yet heartfelt connection they shared. Following news of his death, DeGeneres posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.

'I love you Tayt. I love you Chrissy. You touched so many lives,' she wrote, referring also to Tayt's mother, Chrissy Becker. In a video message, DeGeneres recalled his humour and bravery, fighting back tears as she expressed how deeply she would miss him.

Chrissy Becker responded to the tribute, thanking the former talk-show host for being a source of encouragement and joy in Tayt's life. 'We love you so much thank you for being his girlfriend you gave him so much strength,' she replied on Ellen's post.

Who Was Tayt Andersen

Born with a congenital heart defect that left him with half a heart, Tayt Andersen faced serious medical challenges from the beginning of his life. By the age of 9, he had undergone 12 surgeries to keep him alive.

Despite the hardships, he was known for his cheerful outlook and ability to connect with others. His life entered the public eye in 2013 when he appeared as a young guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Medical Journey and Resilience

At the age of 10, Tayt underwent a heart transplant that gave him a new lease of life. However, the years that followed brought further medical complications. He was later diagnosed with post-transplant lymphoma, a form of cancer associated with organ transplants.

In 2024, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which by mid-2025 had spread to his pelvis, spine, abdomen, chest and neck. Doctors informed the family that he had only months to live.

His health struggles were shared publicly through family updates and fundraising efforts, drawing support from communities across the country. Despite his deteriorating condition, Tayt's resilience and positivity continued to inspire those who followed his story.

Final Days and Family Tributes

Tayt's family confirmed his death in a heartfelt Instagram post on 26 September, saying he passed peacefully around 1.30 a.m. surrounded by loved ones.

In his final days, the family made sure he was comforted by familiar routines. They shared that he spent time watching his favourite films, listening to stories and making handprint keepsakes.

'Our hearts are absolutely shattered,' the statement read. 'While our souls feel shattered and lost by this unimaginable grief, we are so thankful that Tayt is finally free. No more pain, no more appointments, no more treatments.'