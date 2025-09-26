Hilaria Baldwin's debut on Dancing With the Stars has reportedly ignited a new spark in her marriage, but not in the way one might expect. While she is enjoying her time on the dance floor and forming a close rapport with her athletic partner, Gleb Savchenko, sources claim the former yoga instructor is now pushing her husband, Alec Baldwin, harder than ever to get into shape if he wants to maintain her affection.

Hilaria Baldwin's 'Old Dad Bod' Frustration

According to insiders, Hilaria Baldwin, 41, is expressing increasing dissatisfaction with the 30 Rock star, Alec, 67, for his lack of initiative. Her concerns are reportedly becoming more vocal as she socialises with younger, fit men in the competitive dance environment.

The informant spilled: 'She's surrounded by these wonderfully healthy people who share her passion for exercise and nutrition and the irony hasn't been lost on her. She's been on Alec's case about his old dad bod for so long and she's bothered that he doesn't take her seriously.'

The tipster added: 'He still eats too much junk and drinks too much coffee, in her opinion. Then there are the bags under his eyes and his bushy eyebrows. He could stand some hairstyling, too, and a stylist.'

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko: A Push for Alec to Shape Up?

Globe Magazine previously reported that it is unhelpful that the mother of seven is dedicating hours in the company of the attractive Gleb, who is of her age and in excellent physical condition. Proximity to an attractive individual such as Gleb and other professional dancers has reportedly motivated Hilaria Baldwin to intensify her attempts to persuade Alec to alter his behaviour, according to the insider.

She is reportedly advising him to improve his lifestyle by engaging a trainer, adopting a healthier diet, which she is willing to prepare, and reducing his abdominal fat, along with suggesting minor cosmetic enhancements for his under-eye bags.

Hilaria Baldwin's Husband Alec: A Competitive Streak

Alec has allegedly been monitoring his thin wife and attempting to demonstrate his abilities by attending practices, challenging Gleb, 42, to a push-up contest, and showcasing some of his own dance capabilities.

He believes it is commendable that Hilaria Baldwin is doing this endeavour; but, if he anticipated it would divert her from incessantly criticising his food and absence of a workout regimen, he was mistaken, according to the source.

IBTimes UK has reached out to representatives for Hilaria and Alec Baldwin for comment regarding these claims. At present, we are unable to independently verify the allegations concerning Alec Baldwin's weight and its purported impact on their marriage.

Hilaria Baldwin Feels 'Misunderstood' Amid 'Dancing With the Stars' Debut

Meanwhile, Hilaria admitted to The New York Post about some misconceptions viewers may have of her as she competes on the popular variety show.

She said: 'So many times somebody [has] said as we got off [the stage], like, 'Don't worry a little bit longer and people will be able to see you.' And you know, I've heard that in so many things," she told the outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, September 24. "And I feel like the past 15 years I've been tap dancing in all different ways and all different rhythms and just being like, 'Do you see me yet? Do you see me yet? Do you see me yet?''

She expressed her desire to always remain grateful, acknowledging her abundant blessings, and emphasized that she practices appreciation daily.

Hilaria continued: 'But there are really hard moments where I feel misunderstood and I feel taken out of context and the people misconstrue things or completely make stuff up and that's it is very painful just as a human.'

She furthered: 'But I think one of the things I love so much about Dancing With the Stars is it is something that I love so much. I hope people can just see that I want to entertain people and bring joy. And it's coming from a place of me being entertained and being joyful too.'

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 airs each Tuesday on ABC and Disney+, while it's available to stream on Hulu the following day.