The death of teen Celeste Rivas has unleashed a tidal wave of online theories after investigators revealed that her body had been dismembered, decapitated and partially frozen before being found inside the frunk of a Tesla connected to singer D4vd.

The Shocking Condition of Celeste's Body

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner received Celeste's remains in what sources described as a horrendous condition. Her torso was intact but her limbs had been removed and cut into several pieces. Her head had been severed, and parts of the body were still partially frozen when recovered. The discovery inside a Tesla registered to D4vd immediately propelled the case into national attention.

Due to the state of the body, officials believe the cause of death will likely be recorded as undetermined. The extent of dismemberment and freezing made it difficult for investigators to even confirm the sex of the remains at first. Still, the Robbery Homicide Division continues to pursue the case as a homicide.

The detail that Celeste's body had been frozen became a turning point in public speculation. It opened the door to several grim theories about motive, method and timeline, many of which began circulating across social platforms within hours.

Theories Fuelled by Talk of Disturbing Plans

Speculation intensified after a private investigator linked to a property owner allegedly said there had been 'plans about how to get rid of Celeste' and described these as 'scary and sadistic'. He added that the plans would 'blow your mind', a statement that triggered waves of theorising about what those plans could have involved.

A circulating explanation offered three possible motives for long term body freezing: concealment, slowing decomposition or preservation for cannibalism. While investigators have not linked the case to serial killer behaviour, the presence of a freezer and evidence of significant dismemberment pushed users to consider darker possibilities.

The extreme nature of the injuries also raised questions about intent. Some observers pointed out that decapitation was not necessary to fit her into the Tesla frunk, suggesting a level of brutality or specific motive that went beyond simple disposal.

Celeste Rivas - D4vd case



Discussing this case with my close Dallas homicide detective buddy.



We agree...



3 reasons murderers long time freeze a dead body:



1-Concealment

2-Slow decomposition

3-Preservation for Canibalism



#3 is rare. In the case of serial killers, about 9%… pic.twitter.com/z3H13Fauhy — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) November 23, 2025

Internet Sleuths Add Fuel With Viral Comments

Online speculation has been relentless, with users adding their own theories in real time. One wrote: 'As gruesome as it sounds... maybe they decapitated to fit her in the deep freezer.'

Another, commenting on the timeline, said: 'Guesses: Cut up to fit in the freezer and to transport the body wherever he needed to take it. Did not he move his residence? I thought he moved to the mansion in 2025. So wonder if he had to put the body in the frunk because it had to be cleared out of the prior place. I think he had help from someone who did not know what he was moving around, an unwitting accomplice, who has distanced himself now that he knows the details'.

Other users believe the dismemberment pattern indicates multiple attempts to store or transport the body, while some argue the severity of the condition reflects panic, rage or premeditated mutilation. Every new report has added a fresh layer of theorising.

D4vd remains at the centre of public conversation simply because the car belonged to him, although police have not confirmed him as a suspect. The lack of official clarification has allowed speculation to spread unchecked, with users connecting fragments of information to build their own narratives.

As gruesome as it sounds... maybe they decapitated to fit her in the deep freezer 😬😬😬 — 930LMT (@930LMT) November 23, 2025

Guesses: Cut up to fit in the freezer and to transport the body wherever he needed to take it. Didn’t he move his residence? I thought he moved to mansion in 2025. So wonder if he had to put body in frunk because it had to be cleared out of prior place. I think he had help from… — Harley Butter Bee (@HarleyButterBee) November 23, 2025

Investigators Brace for a Challenging Case

Police are now working with limited physical evidence due to the advanced decomposition and freezing. Detectives will rely heavily on digital footprints, movement records and any individuals linked to the vehicle. The combination of mutilation, freezing and the unclear timeline makes this one of the most complex cases investigators have faced in recent months.

The shocking combination of freezing, mutilation and claims of disturbing plans has created one of the most intense speculation storms the case has seen, with social media users filling investigative gaps with their own chilling interpretations.

For now, the truth of what happened to Celeste remains obscured by the brutality of her death and the silence of those who may know more.