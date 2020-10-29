Meghan Markle is in the midst of a major lawsuit against a British tabloid, she sued for breach of her privacy. The 10-day trial is scheduled to start immediately after the holiday season in January 2021. However, the Duchess of Sussex is seeking a change in the date of the trial.

According to AP News, the duchess has filed an application in the court to delay the full trial of her privacy suit against a British tabloid. Earlier this year, she sued a British newspaper for publishing excerpts from her personal letter to her father publicly.

It is said that the date for the preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, Oct 29. It will take place remotely whereby a discussion over application will take place and the request will be considered by High Court Judge Mark Warby.

Speculations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next visit to the UK continue to swirl around particularly because Christmas and holiday season is fast approaching. Hello notes that for the trial Meghan will have to travel to the UK during the holiday season as the date was previously set to Jan. 11, 2021. Speculations suggest that if Harry's wife has to attend the January trial the travel must be undertaken at the time of Christmas or New Year. Following which she must quarantine herself for two weeks as per the current travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic before appearing in the court.

However, if the date is pushed further as anticipated by the duchess, the couple is expected to spend Christmas in the US this year, away from the British royal family.

It must be noted that there is no official confirmation about the Sussexes plans for the soon approaching festive period. Meanwhile, it is said that the Christmas celebration and holiday season will to be same for the British royal family due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The traditional reunion of the entire family at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate is unlikely to take place this year.

Reports suggest that the queen may not attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham's St. Mary Magdalene church. Every year, royals march to the church located southwest of their country house for the special service. Nevertheless, the details about the family's Christmas plans are expected to be unraveled closer to the holidays.