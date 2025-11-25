Winnie Dortch, a once-rising reporter for WOIO 19 News in Ohio, has shared the harrowing details of the night she was nearly killed by her former partner.

On 7 October 2024, the journalist was shot five times — including once in the mouth — during an ambush carried out by her ex, Bryant Carter. Her recovery has been long, painful and deeply personal, but Dortch says she is determined to use her story to highlight the realities of domestic violence and the warning signs so often overlooked.

A Brutal Attack That Nearly Claimed Her Life

According to Yahoo News, Dortch was attacked outside a home in Lakewood, Ohio, where Carter ambushed her and opened fire. The bullets struck her arm, chest, stomach and mouth. The wound to her mouth was especially devastating, both physically and symbolically.

'I was shot in the mouth, which hurts the most because that's part of my career,' she told WGN-TV in her first on-camera interview.

Shortly after the assault, Carter died by suicide. His death left Dortch not only fighting for survival but wrestling with the sudden loss of her daughter's father.

Running For Her Life Through Chaos And Gunfire

As MSN reported, neighbours described a chaotic scene as gunfire tore through the quiet suburban street. Dortch recalled that after the first shots rang out, she ran without thinking, terrified she would not live through the night.

Despite critical injuries, she managed to flee and reach safety before being rushed to the hospital. Doctors later told her that surviving the attack was nothing short of miraculous.

Her determination to escape — even while bleeding heavily — ultimately saved her life.

A Long Road Of Recovery And Reconstruction

The aftermath has been physically and emotionally gruelling. Dortch underwent multiple surgeries to repair her jaw and mouth, both of which are essential for her work as a journalist.

Speaking to The Root, she said one of the most painful aspects was accepting that the violence came from someone she trusted.

The psychological trauma has been just as profound. Dortch says the healing process has forced her to confront the red flags she ignored and to understand how quickly abusive behaviour can escalate.

A Career Interrupted But A New Mission Begins

Before the shooting, Dortch was known for her work covering crime and community stories at WOIO 19 News. She often reported on domestic violence cases — never imagining she would one day become a survivor of such brutality herself.

Unable to return to on-air reporting immediately, she has shifted her focus to advocacy. Using her platform, she now speaks openly about her experience to support other victims and encourage them to seek help before situations become dangerous.

Community Support And A Call For Greater Protection

The Cleveland community rallied around her in the weeks after the attack. Colleagues, friends, and viewers raised funds to help cover medical bills and showered her with messages of support.

Domestic violence organisations have since pointed to her case as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stronger protective measures and easier access to resources for those in abusive relationships.

What Her Story Means

Winnie Dortch's survival is a testament to resilience and courage. By sharing her ordeal, she has shed light on the hidden realities of domestic abuse and the devastating impact it can have. Her words — 'I was shot in the mouth, which hurts the most because that's part of my career' — capture both the physical and symbolic damage inflicted.

Her journey underscores the importance of recognising red flags in relationships, supporting survivors, and ensuring that stories like hers are not forgotten.

For Dortch, speaking out is not only part of her healing but also a way to empower others to escape dangerous situations before it is too late.