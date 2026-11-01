Federal agents arrested Mahender Makhijani, who controls Newport Beach-based lending firm Cantor Group V LLC, on a criminal complaint alleging he falsified title insurance policies to misrepresent the priority of liens on properties pledged as collateral for nearly $100 million in bank financing.

Makhijani, 44, was arrested on 10 June 2026 and pleaded not guilty on 6 July to bank fraud and making a false statement to a bank. Prosecutors allege the falsification took place between September 2024 and April 2025, making it appear that Cantor held first-priority liens on properties where other creditors had superior claims.

The criminal case is separate from a civil arbitration in which an arbitrator awarded approximately $1.33 billion in damages against Makhijani and affiliated entities in a property dispute involving Laguna Beach businessman Mohammad Honarkar and 4G Wireless Inc.

How Prosecutors Say the Alleged Fraud Worked

According to the affidavit supporting the criminal complaint, a federally insured bank advanced nearly $100 million to Cantor Group V in 2024. The financing allowed the company to originate or purchase real estate-backed loans, which Cantor was required to pledge, along with their underlying collateral, to the bank.

The lending agreement required first-priority liens. The bank's due diligence included title insurance policies showing that Cantor held the first lien on each property. A first lien generally gives a creditor priority over other lienholders when seeking repayment through foreclosure or a property sale.

The affidavit alleges that Makhijani or a subordinate used Adobe software to alter legitimate title policies, changing descriptions of lien positions and editing or removing document metadata. The documents were then printed and rescanned to obscure the alterations. Makhijani allegedly caused a Cantor employee to submit them to the lender and joined calls with bank representatives to provide false explanations for discrepancies. In December 2024, he allegedly arranged for a spreadsheet containing further explanations to be sent to the bank.

The affidavit says the bank relied on the information when making lending decisions. Had it known the true status of the collateral, it would have considered Cantor in default and demanded repayment.

Western Alliance's Loan Exposure

The complaint identifies the lender as Bank #1. Reuters identified it as Western Alliance Bancorp, the parent company of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bank, which provided the financing.

Western Alliance sued Cantor Group V and certain individual guarantors in August 2025, putting the outstanding balance at approximately $98.6 million. Cantor denied committing fraud or submitting falsified title policies in a September 2025 court filing.

The bank later disclosed that it had moved the $98.5 million facility to non-accrual status in September 2025 and established a specific allowance of $29.6 million. After reassessing the collateral using updated 'as-is' valuations, it recorded a $26.1 million charge-off in the first quarter of 2026 against that reserve. A specific allowance of $3.5 million remained against the loan as of 31 March 2026.

The charge-off is an accounting adjustment, not a statement of the bank's final unrecovered loss. Western Alliance also disclosed guarantees from two individuals that could be invoked in certain circumstances, including fraud. In the first quarter, it purchased a separate $13 million non-performing senior-lien loan to protect its collateral position and said it could acquire additional loans where appropriate. Neither Cantor Group V nor Continuum Analytics Inc., which is named in the arbitration, has been charged in the federal case.

A Separate $1.33 Billion Arbitration Award

The arbitration stemmed from a 2021 joint venture involving Makhijani, affiliated companies and Honarkar. The venture covered roughly two dozen Southern California commercial properties, including the historic Hotel Laguna and apartment complexes.

On 12 May 2026, retired judge and arbitrator David A. Thompson issued a final award against Makhijani and affiliated entities, including Continuum Analytics. The arbitrator found that the respondents had fraudulently induced Honarkar into the venture and breached agreements concerning the properties.

The award included $326,083,734 in direct compensatory damages and $652,167,468 in punitive damages, totalling about $978.3 million.

A further $350,780,158 was awarded to the joint venture entities through derivative claims. That amount included compensatory and treble damages; it was not a personal award to Honarkar. Combined damages totalled $1,329,031,360, before additional legal fees and costs. The respondents were held jointly and severally liable for the respective awards.

Many of the joint venture's properties had fallen into foreclosure or entered receivership proceedings by the final arbitration hearing, according to the arbitrator. The dispute became public in 2023, when competing security teams were involved in confrontations at Hotel Laguna and the 14 West hotel.

The May 2026 award was an arbitration decision, not a court judgment. Honarkar and 4G Wireless petitioned on 27 May for confirmation and entry of judgment. The Los Angeles Times reported in June that confirmation was still being sought. A separate court judgment in December 2025 concerned an earlier partial award, not the full May 2026 decision.

Judge Orders Makhijani Detained Pending Trial

US Magistrate Judge Autumn D. Spaeth ordered Makhijani detained pending trial on 17 August 2026, following a multi-day hearing. He had previously been granted bail of $500,000. Spaeth cited flight-risk concerns and testimony from a bank employee who said he had received death threats intended to influence his testimony.

The judge also found that an associate, Deba Shyam, had lied to the court about the source of a $450,000 cashier's cheque intended to secure Makhijani's release. The Los Angeles Times reported that Makhijani had paid for Shyam's car and home. Defence lawyer Karren Kenney said she intended to appeal the detention ruling.

The investigation involves the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and inspector-general offices overseeing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Federal Reserve and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The bank-fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison. Makhijani has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is presumed innocent unless prosecutors prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.