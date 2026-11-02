Laura Caron, 36, a former New Jersey teacher, pleaded guilty to second-degree child endangerment on 28 October 2026.

The plea, entered in Cape May County Superior Court, followed allegations she abused a pupil and had a child he reportedly fathered at 13. Prosecutors announced the plea two days later.

Caron was first charged in January 2025 following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving a boy who lived in her home.

A grand jury subsequently indicted her on three charges. The guilty plea concerns one specific offence, not an admission to every allegation outlined by investigators.

The agreement calls for five years in state prison, the loss of her teaching licence and a prohibition on future public employment.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman is scheduled to sentence Caron on 8 January 2027.

Laura Caron's Guilty Plea Follows Years-Long Investigation

Caron previously taught fifth-grade pupils at Middle Township Elementary School. According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, investigators examined alleged misconduct between 2016 and 2020, when the pupil was living in her home.

A Cape May County grand jury indicted Caron on 17 June 2025. The charges were first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors announced the indictment on 19 June, making clear at that stage that the charges were accusations.

The boy was 11 when the alleged abuse began, according to reports. A probable cause statement obtained by People said Caron gave birth to a daughter in 2019, when the pupil was 13. Investigators were reportedly told by his sister that he claimed to be the child's father.

That account of paternity is drawn from an investigative statement. The prosecutor's October plea announcement does not report a judicial finding on the issue or establish that Caron admitted the birth-related allegation.

The distinction is particularly important because accounts of the case have sometimes paired the pupil's age of 11 with the reported childbirth. Eleven refers to his age when the alleged abuse began, while 13 is the age reported at the child's birth.

When the indictment was announced in 2025, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland called the allegations 'deeply disturbing'. He pointed to the position of trust a teacher held in relation to a pupil. The remarks preceded Caron's guilty plea and should not be mistaken for findings on each original charge.

On 28 October, Caron admitted second-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving sexual conduct. The prosecutor's public announcement does not spell out the full factual basis for the plea or the disposition of every count in the original indictment.

Laura Caron Faces Five Years in Prison and Lifetime Parole Supervision

In a statement issued on 30 October, the prosecutor's office outlined a five-year term in a New Jersey state prison under the plea arrangement. Caron must also forfeit her teaching licence and all future public employment.

Before serving her prison sentence, Caron must undergo an evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel.

Prosecutors said the assessment would establish whether she is classified as repetitive or compulsive, a determination that could affect sentencing. The announcement did not disclose an evaluation result.

The announced plea terms also require Caron to register under Megan's Law after her prison term. She will be subject to parole supervision for life, extending the restrictions on her beyond imprisonment.

Those requirements are separate from the allegations concerning the child's parentage. The publicly released plea information confirms the offence admitted and describes the expected legal consequences. It does not provide the evidence necessary to establish every detail reported from the earlier probable cause statement.

The Superior Court will announce the sentence once the Avenel assessment is completed. The prosecution's announcement does not establish whether that assessment has been finished. Until the hearing, the five-year prison term remains part of the agreement rather than a final sentence.