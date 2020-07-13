A couple in Indiana, United States met with tragedy when they were ambushed and shot at. Jessica Doty Whitaker was fatally wounded during the shooting while her fiancé, Jose Ramirez, escaped the attack unharmed. Ramirez claims that a group who argued with the couple over the Black Lives Matter (BLM) were responsible for Whitaker's death.

On Sunday, July 5, the couple had been walking near Canal Court, Indianapolis when they encountered a group of five. The couple soon got into a heated argument with the group over the BLM movement. It is believed that the group were BLM protesters.

During the argument, Whitaker reportedly said "all lives matter." The racially charged argument escalated to the point where Ramirez and another person from the other group drew their guns. However, the argument de-escalated and the couple went on their way.

Minutes after the parties went their own way, a gunshot was heard along the canal. Ramirez told WTHR that he was holding onto his fiancée when she was shot. She fell to the ground as soon as the shot was heard. Ramirez claims he turned around and fired in retaliation. Even though he did not see anybody get wounded, he hopes that nobody was injured by him.

Whitaker was taken to a hospital but she did not recover. Ramirez pointed out that the 24-year-old home health nurse left behind her 3-year-old son.

Ramirez believes that after the argument, the group went up a hill and waited for the couple to come near the bridge. When they approached the area, they were shot at. Whitaker is the third person to have been shot near the canal in the same week. She was the second person to die after being shot in the area.

Ramirez told Fox59 how difficult it would be to explain to a 3-year-old that his mother would never return. Both Ramirez and Whitaker's mother, Arlena Doty, said that they wanted justice for the young woman's death. They also pointed out that they want the area to become safer.

While the Indianapolis Metro Police Department is trying to track down the shooter, they also assured that they are taking steps to increase surveillance of the area.