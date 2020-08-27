To ensure that shipments are on schedule for a purported November 2020 launch, mass-production of the Xbox Series X are likely underway. This means Microsoft can no longer make hardware changes and risk a substantial delay in availability. It is possible that the yet-to-be-announced Xbox Series S is also being manufactured alongside its more powerful sibling. Even though there are more important aspects of the game systems such as the price and exact release date, the developers have apparently revealed something else instead.

Given consumers already have an idea of the technical specifications that the Xbox Series X brings to the table, there are still some questions that gamers want to be answered. Thankfully, the Redmond-based gaming outfit is more forthcoming when it comes to a steady stream of new information about its new platform. To usher in the next-generation experience, Microsoft has overhauled the user interface (UX) of its latest console as well as the Xbox One.

"You will notice all posts shared on Xbox are now the same size: no more guessing on how they will show up in the Community or Club pages. We have made improvements in the Game, People and Community Content Blocks on Home, videoclips auto-play, reduction of metadata over posts and display of engagement counts," as detailed by the official blog. "We have also introduced shortcuts for easier engagement with the post and for easier discovery of players and games the post relates to."

Those who have signed up as Xbox Insiders can enjoy an early access preview of the new UX on their Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S. Microsoft describes it as the "New Xbox Experience" as it streamlines the dashboard in addition to visual improvements. Unlike Sony, the company's software developers regularly update the Xbox dashboard to make it easier for gamers to access what they need.

Over the years, the changes have remarkably decluttered the interface and went with a more minimalistic approach. Now, it seems that Microsoft aims to unify all of its supported platforms such as the PC, mobile, and consoles. This allows gamers to transition smoothly between each system courtesy of the familiar presentation. The Xbox Series X is slated to hit retailers this holiday season and will compete against Sony's PS5.