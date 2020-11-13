"The Young and the Restless" episodes airing in the week of Nov. 16 will see Abby and Chance trying to solidify their relationship but not without obstacles. Phyllis will experience a setback and Victoria provokes Adam. Here are a few spoilers for the next five chapters of the series. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Young and the Restless. Do not read further if you don't want to know more about it.]

When the show returns next week, fans can expect to see drama surrounding Abby and Chance. According to Soaps.com, Abby and Chance want to take their relationship to the next level and get married. However, several obstacles in their way are making things difficult. She must seek Victor's approval and she is not very clear about her future with Chance.

Billy and Lily continue to fool around and it is now becoming evident in public. Amanda has questions for Lily about her situation with Billy. Meanwhile, Phyllis' plan backfires in the most unexpected way. Later in the week, she and Nick finally arrive at a middle ground regarding their current situation.

Sally is creating quite a stir since she arrived in Genoa City and she might have already found some allies. Elsewhere, Lauren is about to change someone's life with a tempting offer.

At the same time, the drama surrounding Adam's life continues as he has proven to be quite unstable in the past. Victoria tries to provoke him and she indeed succeeds. Elsewhere, Victor approaches Sharon for help in a shocking twist. The Newman patriarch continues to make things difficult for his son and gives Adam a reality check.

Paul's investigation reaches an important breakthrough when he discovers unexpected evidence that is bound to put someone in trouble.

More spoilers suggest more trouble for Billy. Elena finds herself torn between Devon and Nate. She is unable to decide who she truly adores. Chloe gives Chelsea an ultimatum and puts their friendship of years at risk.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Monday to Friday at 12.30 pm ET on CBS.