YouTube on Thursday launched a new fashion section. It will work on the same lines as the pre-existing movies and gaming sections. The video streaming platform has done this, it seems, to cash on the massive fashion community. Apps like Instagram are currently more popular with fashion bloggers and influencers than YouTube.

YouTube states this will inspire creators to create more fashion and beauty related videos and attract the large fashion community. Big fashion brands such as Prada, Dior and Oscar de la Renta will also have a presence on the channel.

The company calls it "the one place for fashion and beauty" and the" front seat to fashion" in its YouTube video announcing the launch of the channel.

YouTube has had a large section of beauty and fashion gurus for long. In fact, by most counts, it's an oversaturated medium. The video streaming platform has sought to consolidate the large following, since it is the least controversial and has the best demographic to appeal to – the youth. Moreover, fashion can be used to sell a range of things – clothes, jewellery, cars or even keychains.

"Our goal is to make YouTube.com/Fashion a diverse and inclusive place, filled with the latest fashion and beauty trends, content and more. We'll be working over the coming months to bring more international voices to the page and to localise for global markets," Derek Blasberg, Director, YouTube Fashion and Beauty stated in an official blog post.

Making a dedicated section, makes it easier for viewers to see such content and creators to post their videos. It brings the audience and creators together. This seems a win-win situation for everyone, since it has the potential to increase views, and thereby revenues for everyone. It also makes it more advertiser-friendly, which makes it more competitive with the likes of Instagram and Snapchat.

Fashion has been perceived as a wide vertical though, since, as seen by the launch video, the section will also have makeup videos. Chances are that if it gains enough traction, the company may launch a new "beauty" section.