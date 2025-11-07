KEY POINTS Yu Menglong's death sparks national uproar, citizens declare his withdrawal from the Communist Party

Chinese Communist Party allegedly suppresses public discussion and smears the actor

Global Service Center for Quitting the CCP accepts actor's posthumous withdrawal from the Party

The sudden death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong has provoked nationwide outrage and a powerful wave of defiance against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Once known for his gentle demeanour and celebrated screen roles, Yu's alleged murder has become a rallying point for citizens calling for truth, justice, and spiritual freedom.

Viral footage shared across Chinese social platforms showed rainbows and dragon-shaped cloud patterns forming during a Buddhist ceremony held in his memory. These symbols, long associated with Yu by his fans, have taken on deeper meaning as mourners express belief that his spirit has 'broken free'. Spiritual mediums from China and abroad — including Britain — claim to have received similar messages, describing the event as a 'sign of transcendence'.

According to Vision Times, Yu's case has reopened long-suppressed debate on organ harvesting, secret detention centres, and torture within the CCP's political system. Netizens have linked Beijing's 798 Art District to the alleged murder, speculating that it served as the location of a brutal assault connected to corrupt elites.

CCP Allegedly Suppresses Public Discussion

In September, leaked reports from Neican, an independent Chinese media outlet, revealed that Cai Qi, a senior CCP Politburo member, issued a rare oral directive banning all discussion of Yu Menglong's death. Officials were reportedly instructed to follow a strict 'three-no principle': no participation, no discussion, no browsing online — with violations punishable by disciplinary or legal action.

The suppression has only intensified public suspicion. Independent investigators claim the CCP is orchestrating a smear campaign to defame Yu posthumously. Screenshots leaked online show paid trolls being offered cash to spread false allegations of misconduct against the late actor — including fabricated charges of sexual assault.

Chinese influencer Li Muyang shared messages allegedly exposing this operation, where users were instructed to post negative content about Yu for '8 yuan per post' or '200 yuan for AI-generated content'. Leaked documents, including what appeared to be an internal Chaoyang police file, described Yu's death as an 'abnormal fall' after detention — language some believe is code for extrajudicial killing.

Citizens Declare Withdrawal from the Communist Party

In the aftermath, the Global Service Center for Quitting the CCP announced that more than 80 declarations had been submitted by citizens renouncing the Chinese Communist Party posthumously, on Yu Menglong's behalf: the Communist Youth League, and the Young Pioneers.

To date, the number of citizens to renounce their membership along with Yu has grown to 454,070,737 in total.

Although the organisation initially declined to process the statements for the actor— citing the need for consent from family or witnesses — it later made an exception, describing the mass withdrawals as 'an act of spiritual courage that transcends life and death'.

Messages attached to the declarations included moving tributes such as: 'He came to me in a dream and said he wanted freedom,' and 'He was kind and pure, yet destroyed by those in power. I withdraw him from the evil Party so his spirit can be free.'

The Centre stated that Yu's case had 'awakened countless souls to the CCP's true nature' and that his posthumous withdrawal represented 'the redemption of an unjustly persecuted soul and the awakening of a nation'.

Since his death, Yu has been recognised all over the world, including TC Candler, which named him one of The 100 Most Beautiful/Handsome Faces of 2025, along with a wish for him to rest in peace.

As China's government tightens its grip on dissent, Yu Menglong's death has become a symbol of awakening — a story of how one man's tragedy reignited calls for freedom among people who, for decades, have been forced into silence.