The sudden death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, has triggered widespread outrage across China, moving from social media to the streets. The 37-year-old actor allegedly fell to his death from a residential building in Beijing on 10 September 2025. Authorities ruled out foul play, but growing public pressure and emerging evidence have fuelled suspicions of a deeper, more troubling story behind his passing.

Yu Menglong's death was confirmed by Beijing police, his management agency Tianyu Media, and his mother. Initial reports stated that the actor was intoxicated at the time of the incident, but this has done little to calm public anger. Thousands of Chinese citizens have since flooded the Chaoyang Police hotline, demanding a formal investigation into what many now believe was not a simple case of suicide.

Authorities have consistently refused these requests, further aggravating the situation. Online speculation has since evolved into street protests, with demonstrators calling for accountability from both law enforcement and corporate entities connected to Yu.

Corporate Collapse and Executive Resignations

The backlash has dealt a severe blow to Tianyu Media, Yu's management agency, and its parent company Mango Super Media, also known as Mango TV. Following the news of Yu's death and public outrage, both companies suffered steep stock declines. Mango's share price dropped 6.68 percent on 09 October and another 5.12 percent on 10 October, resulting in a loss of more than ¥7.67 billion RMB (over £860 million, approximately $1 billion) in market value within two days, according to reports from Sina Finance and The Vision Times.

Hidden Bruises and Disturbing Footage

A series of videos shared by YouTuber Stephanie Soo are quoting questions that netizens have voiced about Yu Menglong's wellbeing before his death. One widely circulated clip shows Yu at an airport wearing a black hoodie as a fan approaches to give him a gift. Viewers noticed what appeared to be a bruise near his eye, seemingly covered by makeup. When Yu's manager raised his arm to gesture, Yu seems to flinch, an action many interpreted as fear.

Additional photographs from August 2025, taken just a month before his death, also appeared to show similar marks near his eyes. These findings have strengthened online claims that Yu may have suffered physical abuse. Another video captured Yu at a work event where, after briefly smiling and waving, his expression abruptly changed after glancing behind him. Observers said he looked frightened and withdrawn, suggesting possible psychological distress.

Alleged Audio Evidence and Unanswered Questions

Further controversy erupted after social media users analysed live photos posted by a well-known actress who attended a dinner party reportedly held the night Yu died. In one recording, a voice can be heard saying 'he's still resisting', followed by what sounds like a slap. These clips, though unverified, have fuelled widespread speculation that Yu's death may have been connected to violence that night.

According to reports cited by Stephanie Soo, Yu attended the gathering at a friend's apartment and was found dead the following morning. He did not own the property where the incident occurred. Witnesses and attendees have not come forward publicly, but online users allege that several people present at the dinner know what happened during Yu's final hours.

Digital Resistance and Industry Impact

Yu Menglong's death has since evolved into a symbol of public distrust in China's entertainment sector. At least nine other artists linked to Tianyu Media have reportedly died or disappeared under suspicious circumstances, prompting fears of systemic abuse within the network.

As investigations stall, Yu's fans and fellow citizens continue to pressure authorities for answers.