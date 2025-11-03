Speculations and conspiracy theories continue to circulate online on the circumstances of Chinese actor Yu Menglong's tragic death. With the late actor's passing gaining more attention, a British psychic confirms one particular theory, which suggests foul play may be involved.

British psychic Ty Williams claimed that there was a connection between Yu and the Qihao Art Museum in Beijing. Williams said that the Qihao Art Museum may be hiding Yu's body, and that the museum was trying to destroy any evidence of its involvement.

The museum in question is rumoured to have hidden Yu's body shortly after he died from a fall in September. As suspicions grew about the museum, it shared an AI-generated video showing a male statue that bore a big resemblance to the late actor.

The video by the museum went viral in Chinese social media circles, with many users outraged at how similar the statue looks to Yu. While the museum eventually deleted the video, the incident continued to spread on the internet. Another video has since surfaced, showing the body of a man with the head of a fish, with some interpreting this as mocking Yu's fans, which eventually turned into public calls for an inquiry into the museum.

Taiwanese citizens also started flooding the Chinese government's Facebook page with questions. As many similar comments were deleted, suspicion only grew on the matter surrounding the late actor's demise.

Possible Foul Play Involved

Among the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Yu's death, a prevailing theory was that the actor was physically assaulted prior to his death. Online sleuths noticed in old videos of Yu that he was missing some molars, possibly from physical torture or possibly as part of a supernatural ritual. Some doctors suggested that stem cells could be extracted from teeth, implying that Yu might have been part of medical experiments conducted without his consent.

The online sleuths have also drawn a connection between this situation and another actor, Qiao Renliang.

In a livestream on 14 February 2023, according to online sleuths, Yu was making the 5-4-0 hand signal and pressed the keyboard three times, suggesting that he was asking for help. The theory in this situation was that he was locked in the basement of the Qihao Art Museum and was starving.

Alongside these suspicions, those who were close with Yu said that the late actor was calm, yet was troubled by his own agency, EE-Media. They claimed that Yu was often subject to being pushed by his manager, yet still maintained a smile on his face. It was long believed that Yu refused to abide by certain industry rules he did not agree with, and in his refusal, he was dismissed from work.

A High-Ranking Security Official Accused of Cover-Up

In another report by Vision Times, a whistleblower on Yu's mysterious death has come forward, accusing a high-ranking security official of trying to shield those responsible for the actor's passing. The whistleblower, known online as Lin Beichuan, accused a high-ranking security official of trying to shield several individuals who are linked to Yu's death.

'The person I reported is the only one who's been specifically and directly accused. He's the real protagonist – the artery. Everyone else is just a decoy or scapegoat,' said Lin in a statement.

Lin also warned their followers on social media that if he ever went silent, it was because they were trying to silence them. Lin stressed that he would never compromise or speak against his conscience.