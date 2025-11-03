KEY POINTS A Fall That Sparked a Movement: The Official Story and Public Uproar

The 'Top Executive' Allegations and the Viral Reel Stirring Debate

Could the truth behind Yu Menglong's death involve a powerful executive and a network of secrets that reach far beyond China's entertainment industry? The mystery surrounding the actor's fall has spiraled into a global outcry — with whispers of a 'death banquet,' dark-web videos, and a missing mother intensifying the demand for justice.

The death of beloved Chinese actor Yu Menglong (Alan Yu) continues to stir global outrage, as mounting conspiracy theories question the official account and point to an alleged 'top executive' said to have played a role in his downfall.

The Official Account Versus Public Disbelief

Yu died on 11 September 2025, after reportedly falling from a residential building in Beijing. Authorities described it as an accidental fall caused by intoxication, citing 'dangerous' blood-alcohol levels.

Fans, however, have rejected this version, launching large protests across China and abroad. Demonstrators gathered in Times Square, New York, calling for a transparent reinvestigation.

A petition on Avaaz reportedly surpassed 500,000 signatures, while a separate Change.org drive lists demands such as the release of Yu's autopsy, access to surveillance footage, and a full attendee list from the dinner party the night before his death. Supporters also allege widespread takedowns of posts about Yu on Chinese platforms.

The rise of the 'top executive' theory

At the center of new online claims is a 'top executive' allegedly linked to Yu's agency and powerful political circles. The figure is discussed in connection with Tianyu Media Co. Ltd. and appears in threads that also mention multiple aliases. Posts further claim the person appeared on a so-called 'death banquet list' — a roster of attendees at a dinner Yu reportedly joined the night before his death.

A viral reel by investigative documentary narrator Stephany Soo has amplified speculation about who was present that night.

Who is Xin Qi And How Is He Involved in Yu's Death?

Stephany Soo mentioned an important name in her video –– a 'top executive' currently being discussed across online forums, a certain Xin Qi, who is allegedly involved as a 'Top Fan'.

In China, Soo explains, Top Fans are individuals who possess elevated social standing or significant influence within their communities, which they may use to cultivate relationships with their favourite celebrities and influence career decisions.

Various reports and social media conversations suggest that Xin Qi's birth name may have been either Xin Xiaoxiong or Xin Xiaolong. He is rumoured to be the illegitimate son of senior Chinese political figure Cai Qi and is believed to be the head of Tianyu Media Co. Ltd., the agency that formerly represented Yu Menglong. Xin Qi was also reportedly present at the final dinner attended by Alan Yu—now widely referred to online as the 'death banquet'—which has attracted considerable public attention.

Rumours, deleted posts, and a growing suspect count

Online commentary has circulated claims implicating various industry figures, citing alleged deleted posts and supposed leaked files. The number of 'people of interest' floated by netizens climbed from six to forty-one, symbolizing public distrust in the official narrative.

Another unverified line of speculation involves Kan Xin, an actress rumored to have dated Yu; some posts allege she was 'placed' in his life to observe him, though no evidence has been produced.

A separate controversy swirls around veteran actress Tian Hairong, who posted a short video on the night before Yu's death. Viewers claim background audio in the clip contained pained cries; the video was later removed, but slowed versions persist online.

Adding to the intrigue are descriptions of an alleged 'dark web video' said to depict interrogation or assault before Yu's death. Despite transnational chatter, no verified source of such footage has publicly surfaced.

Censorship and the fight for truth

Supporters continue to campaign under #JusticeForYuMenglong, arguing that transparency — including the full autopsy, phone records, and comprehensive police files — is essential before the case can be considered closed.

Officially, Yu's death is still categorized as an accident. No 'top executive' has been publicly named or charged yet. But with each new thread, reel, and petition, the digital push for answers grows louder — turning one actor's mysterious end into a broader test of accountability.