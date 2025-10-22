On September 11, 2025, Chinese actor Yu Menglong died in Beijing at the age of 37. The official report from the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau was swift and sterile: an accidental fall from a high-rise building, the tragic result of intoxication. Authorities reported that the alcohol levels in his blood were at 'dangerous levels'.

But this official narrative, far from closing the case, has been met with widespread disbelief and anger, sparking huge protests in mainland China. For millions, this was not a simple tragedy. This was the death of an actor they loved, known for his role as the loyal and devoted fourth brother in the popular show Eternal Love.

The public is convinced there is 'more to his death than what meets the eye' and is demanding transparency in what they believe is a sinister cover-up.

A Call for Justice: The Protests for Yu Menglong

The public's profound distrust of the official story has spilt onto the streets, not just in China but internationally. On Saturday, October 18, in a significant move, members of China's Democratic Party held a protest in Times Square, New York City, demanding justice for Yu Menglong.

Their message, as reported by India Forums, was clear: they are calling for people whose names have surfaced in connection with the case, including high-profile business figures and museum officials with alleged ties to the CCP, to be 'thoroughly investigated by the cops.'

This international pressure is running parallel to a massive online campaign. A petition created by Yu Menglong's fans on Avaaz.org has already gained over 500,000 signatures, elevating it to the status of a 'Mega Petition.' The drive continues, with the goal of reaching one million signatures. At that point, it will be classified as a 'Global Petition,' a status that would allow international human rights organisations to get formally involved.

Censorship and Dark Allegations Surrounding Yu Menglong

As the calls for justice grow louder, so do efforts to silence them. According to netizens, Yu Menglong's name has been 'apparently censored from all social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin.' This attempt to erase the discussion has only fuelled more suspicion.

On the one-month anniversary of his death, fans defied the silence by lighting candles at Mount Wutai, one of China's sacred Buddhist mountains, praying for his soul as a community of 'Feng Shui masters, psychics and others unveil new details'.

The vacuum left by the official lack of information is being filled with horrifying claims. What is most shocking is that people are claiming to have seen a 'death video on the dark web.'

Reports suggest that individuals in China, Taiwan, the US, and Malaysia have seen the same file. The graphic file reportedly shows the actor being interrogated and beaten by several unidentified individuals before his death, a claim that has shattered his fanbase and painted the official 'accidental fall' narrative as a grotesque lie.

The QiHao Art Museum and the Darkest Allegations for Yu Menglong

This dark web video is not the only new lead. The QiHao Art Museum is now being widely discussed on social media platforms in connection with the case. A whistle-blower has made the terrifying claim that Yu Menglong was 'held captive in its basement for a few days before he died.'

Social media users have pointed out that the museum is known to be a private venue for some of China's most powerful and controversial elites, fueling speculation that Yu Menglong may have been involved with influential figures who used the location for illicit activities.

This allegation connects his death to a wider web of rumoured criminal activity, from 'alleged money laundering to sexual assault and now torture in captivity.' What began as a suspicious death has spiralled into what is being called 'allegedly one of the darkest ever' cases, as fans and protestors refuse to let the memory of Yu Menglong be silenced.

The official narrative of Yu Menglong's 'accidental fall' is collapsing under the weight of international protests, a 500,000-strong petition, and horrifying allegations of censorship, torture, and captivity.

What began as a personal tragedy has spiralled into a public battle for transparency against a wall of silence. As whistle-blowers point to the QiHao Art Museum and claims of a dark web video circulate, the public's demand for truth will not be silenced.

The fight for justice is growing. Join the 'Mega Petition' on Avaaz.org to help fans reach their one-million-signature goal and bring this case before global human rights organisations.