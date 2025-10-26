When death silences a star, the world mourns. But what if death was not the end? What if the spirit remained, desperate to deliver a message?

The sudden, tragic death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong on September 11, 2025, at the young age of 37—reportedly a suicide that many fans and critics find suspicious—sent a wave of profound shock across the entertainment world.

Fans were left reeling from the loss. But it is the official silence surrounding the circumstances of his death, coupled with rumours of his recent struggles, that has created a vacuum now being filled by the supernatural.

Now, just weeks later, a series of bizarre and supernatural claims has turned that shock into a deepening mystery, sparking a controversy that extends beyond the grave.

What Is the Chilling First Message From Yu Menglong?

The controversy began when a Taiwanese spiritual leader claimed to be a channel for messages from the late actor. This was not a vague feeling, but a direct and 'repeatedly contacted' series of communications.

The spiritualist stated that Yu Menglong's spirit had a profound and disturbing declaration to make. According to him, Yu's spirit delivered a single, haunting message: 'I want to shed my blood to awaken the world.'

This message, steeped in martyrdom and urgency, has ignited intense discussion. The spiritual leader stated that these communications were not a one-time event. They were received in 'three separate spiritual encounters.'

In these alleged visitations, Yu's spirit began to detail the reasons for his plea, painting a dark picture of his life by expressing 'his views on the atrocities he suffered'—which many fans are interpreting as a reference to the immense pressure and alleged exploitation within the Chinese entertainment industry—and 'his views on humanity and compassion.'

The core of his message, however, was 'his appeal to people to awaken for justice.'

Why Is Yu Menglong 'Desperately Trying to Contact' the Living?

The claims from the Taiwanese spiritual leader were dramatically corroborated by another source. On October 21, a YouTuber known as 'Whispers from the Galaxy of Fairies' released a video statement that has since gone viral.

The YouTuber claimed to have 'received messages from Yu Menglong's spirit on the morning of October 17.' This second spiritualist explained that Yu's spirit was growing desperate.

The spirit allegedly communicated that he 'had been trying to contact several people', presumably other spiritual mediums, 'but no one was able to hear the full message, only perceive parts of it.' Frustrated, Yu Menglong's spirit therefore 'asked this YouTuber to deliver this important message to the world.'

The YouTuber, who 'had never met Yu,' explained his own connection to the event. He 'read a news report about how Chinese authorities swiftly and silently removed flowers and memorials placed at the site where Yu died.'

This act of official suppression, which was seen by many as an attempt to erase his memory, struck the YouTuber. At that moment, he 'felt a strange energy' and interpreted it as 'a sign of the downfall of negative forces on Earth.'

The 'Important Message' Yu Menglong Needs the World to Hear

In the video, the YouTuber delivered the full, heartbreaking message he claims to have received directly from Yu Menglong: 'Why is the world like this? Why must you be so cruel? We could all live as decent people—why take pleasure in hurting others? For a moment of amusement, you ignore others' feelings, dignity, even their lives. Why me? Yet I am willing to use my blood to awaken everyone, to confront this injustice. It should no longer be hidden by those who control everything. I came to this world with a mission, but I still cannot accept how they treat human life as worthless.'

The YouTuber explained his belief that Yu's spirit 'is trying to awaken humanity through their struggle and sacrifice.' This message has resonated deeply, though it has also divided his fanbase, sparking the 'sad confusion' mentioned by many. While some viewers embraced the message as gospel, others expressed deep discomfort.

'I also felt as if Yu Menglong chose to awaken people to truth and justice through his suffering,' one user wrote. Another commented, 'He was a son of light who chose the difficult mission of fighting evil. May his soul rest in peace in heaven.'

However, other fans voiced their pain, with one writing, 'I want to believe he is at peace. These messages are just making the grief harder. Is this real or are people taking advantage of his death?' This conflict between a desperate need for answers and profound grief captures the 'sad confusion' gripping his followers.

How Fans of Yu Menglong Are Taking Action

This spiritual 'awakening' has now crossed into real-world action. Connecting the spiritual messages of 'injustice' and 'control' with the state's real-world actions, such as the removal of his memorials, supporters of Yu Menglong, acting 'with his mother's consent,' have taken a significant step. They have 'filed his formal resignation from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the Global Tuidang website.'

While Yu himself was not an outspoken political dissident in life, this post-mortem act is seen by supporters as the fulfilment of his mission. They believe that Yu's action 'has led many people to distance themselves from the party and that his soul will now receive spiritual blessings.'

The claims surrounding Yu Menglong's death grow stranger by the day. From spiritualists receiving messages of 'atrocities' to fans taking political action on his behalf, the actor's tragic end has sparked a movement that refuses to be silenced.

Is this a genuine spiritual plea for justice, a cry from beyond against the 'atrocities' that led to his untimely death? Or is this a mystery being shaped by grief and deep suspicion over the official narrative of his passing?

The message to 'awaken' has been delivered. Now, it is up to the world to decide how to respond. Share this story and join the conversation about the chilling legacy of Yu Menglong.