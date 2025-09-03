British politician and activist Zack Polanski has been elected as the new leader of the Green Party of England and Wales after securing a landslide victory on Tuesday.

The London Assembly member won around 85% of the vote, defeating former co-leaders Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns. His election marks the largest mandate in the party's history and places him at the forefront of UK politics at a time of growing debate over equality and trans rights.

Who Is Zack Polanski?

Born in Salford in 1982, Polanski began his career in acting, theatre and hypnotherapy before moving into politics. He first stood for election as a Liberal Democrat in 2015 before joining the Green Party in 2017.

In 2021, he became a London Assembly member and later served as deputy leader of the Greens from 2022 until his leadership bid in 2025.

Polanski has described himself as an eco-populist, combining environmental policy with social justice. His unconventional background and media-friendly style have distinguished him from previous Green leaders.

A Record-Breaking Leadership Win

The Green Party's internal election drew its highest level of engagement, with more than 24,000 members casting their votes. Polanski's commanding victory with more than 20,000 votes represented the largest margin in party history, The Independent reported.

The result follows a period of growth for the Greens, who currently have four MPs in Westminster and membership levels of around 68,500, close to the party's previous peak.

The leadership outcome is seen as a pivotal moment for a party that has positioned itself as a progressive alternative to Labour.

Polanski's Policy Platform

Polanski campaigned on a platform that linked climate action with social and economic reform. His proposals include a wealth tax, renationalisation of utilities, and major investment in net-zero initiatives. He also pledged to expand the party's focus on racial, economic and social justice alongside environmental issues.

'We've come so far, but this is only just the start. It's time to take this bold vision of social and environmental justice up a gear,' said Polanski in a statement released by the Green Party. 'I come into this role today with urgency, purpose, and a single mission: To build a country where no one is left behind.'

Supporters describe his approach as bold and media-savvy, with an emphasis on making the Greens a stronger voice in national politics. Polanski has set out an ambitious target of securing 30 MPs at the next general election.

A Focus on Trans Rights

Central to Polanski's campaign was a commitment to supporting trans rights in the UK. He publicly pledged backing for self-identification, stronger protections, and amplifying lived-experience voices, positioning the Greens as the most consistent defenders of trans equality. His victory has placed these issues at the centre of the Green Party's political agenda.

This stance differentiates the Greens from both Labour and the Conservatives. While Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has faced criticism for wavering on gender recognition reforms, Polanski has insisted that the Greens will be a consistent and unapologetic defender of trans rights.

Political Reactions and Debate

Reactions to Polanski's leadership have been mixed. Campaigners and younger voters welcomed his strong stance on equality, arguing it reflects the party's progressive values.

However, critics have questioned whether such positions could alienate parts of the electorate or create challenges for building broader political coalitions.

Polanski has also signalled a sharp break from Labour, stating he has no intention of working under Sir Keir Starmer's leadership. Instead, he has pledged to challenge Labour head-on while remaining open to discussions with Jeremy Corbyn's new movement and other left-wing groups.

By making trans rights a defining issue of his leadership, Polanski has ensured the debate will play a prominent role in the next election, alongside the Green Party's traditional focus on environmental policy.